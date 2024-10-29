Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Singles Out Former Undrafted Free Agent After Giants Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down to their third-best option at some positions along their offensive line. Yet, they keep turning out impressive performances on the ground.

After beating the New York Giants 26-18 in Week 8, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to give credit where credit was due. According to Tomlin, that was new Steelers starting center Ryan McCollum.

“It was really impressive again, considering some of the circumstances,” Tomlin said of the Pittsburgh rushing attack in his postgame press conference. “Can’t say enough about guys like Ryan McCollum, who are getting an opportunity to step up and put their hand in the pile and carve out space for themselves in this thing.

“We talk too much about guys that we don’t have in this business. There’s always other deserving men on the other end of that conversation who are getting an opportunity. Ryan McCollum is one of those guys and a major component for why we were successful in terms of running the football.”

The Steelers ran for 167 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, in the 8-point victory against the Giants. Pittsburgh has averaged 158 rushing yards per game the last two weeks with McCollum starting at center.

McCollum, who went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, has started the past two games in place of injured rookie Zach Frazier. The Steelers are also missing backup interior lineman Nate Herbig, who would probably be starting at center in place of Frazier if he hadn’t suffered an injury during the preseason.

Before 2024, McCollum had started one game in his four-year NFL career.

Steelers Ground Attack Humming With Ryan McCollum at Center

The Steelers have eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in every game but one this season. So, the team wasn’t exactly bad at rushing before McCollum entered the lineup.

But early in the season, running from quarterback Justin Fields elevated the team’s overall rushing total. The more traditional running game has excel for the Steelers the past three weeks.

Najee Harris totaled more than 100 rushing yards for the first time this season in Week 6. With McCollum at center, he’s continued to shine. Harris has hit the century mark in rushing during each of McCollum’s two starts.

Over the last three games, Harris is averaging 107.3 rushing yards per contest and nearly 6 yards per carry.

In the first five games of the season, Harris averaged 54 rushing yards per contest and 3.3 yards per carry.

Not only is the 26-year-old Steelers running back looking as good as he has all season, this is one of the best stretches of his 4-year career. Harris had never recorded three straight games with at least 100 rushing yards before October 28.

Again, Harris reached those totals with McCollum anchoring the Steelers offensive line in two contests.

McCollum Finds a Home With Steelers

The Steelers drafted Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Prior to his injury in Week 6, he had been playing great football.

Pro Football Focus has Frazier rated as the second-best center who has played at least half of his team’s offensive snaps this season.

So, it’s highly unlikely McCollum takes his job, regardless of how well he plays. But McCollum still appears to have found a home in Pittsburgh.

Injuries have decimated the Steelers offensive line this season. Just as soon as starting left guard Isaac Seumalo returned after Week 4, right guard James Daniels was lost for the season. Herbig and first-round rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu are also out for the year.

Any team, especially the Steelers this season, needs depth along its offensive line. McCollum is providing that for Pittsburgh.

McCollum began his NFL journey signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans. After starting the regular season on the Texans practice squad, the Detroit Lions signed him to their active roster in October 2021.

He made one start for the Lions that season.

McCollum has been off and on the Steelers practice squad since the start of the 2022 regular season. He finally received the chance to dress for a regular season game at the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old is now excelling in the Steelers starting lineup.