NFL Great Sends Emotional Message to Ailing Randy Moss

Randy Moss.

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the latest professional football icon to send a message to Randy Moss, who is fighting cancer.

“Praying for you and your family my brother! Love ya man and I know you’re gonna win his battle as u always do. #CoachPrime,” Sanders wrote on his X page, sharing a photo of Moss. Sanders is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Moss, 47, who is also in the pro football Hall of Fame, announced he was fighting cancer in an Instagram live video.

Moss played for the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots during his 14 years in the NFL. According to CNN, Moss “is considered one of the greatest wide receivers in the sport’s history.”

Randy Moss Revealed That He ‘Is a Cancer Survivor’ in the Instagram Live Video

In the video, Moss used a cane to sit down. “What’s up you guys?” he said.

Over the last couple of weeks, he said he had spoken “about me battling something internally. Your boy is a cancer survivor,” Moss said in the Instagram Live.

He said he wanted to give a shout-out “to a lot of people who really helped me pull through this. Been in the hospital for six days. I just got out today. Thank God. So first and foremost I’d like to just thank God for really just blessing me and my family through this trying time and me being able to come out of this surgery.”

Moss said he was fighting cancer. He then named his doctors. “The best that Charlotte has to offer man, I appreciate it. Some of the best around the whole country, not just the City of Charlotte.”

He said his sons and a “lot of family” were there with him and “came through.” Moss thanked his loved ones for “nursing me back to recovery” so he could “get back to my family.”

Other Tributes Have Flowed for Randy Moss Since His Cancer Announcement

The New England Patriots wrote on Instagram, “We have celebrated so many tremendous catches by Randy Moss during his Hall of Fame career, but none more important than his most recent catch. Randy Moss doesn’t lose one-on-one matchups. Cancer is about to get Mossed and Patriots fans everywhere will continue to celebrate! 🙏❤️”

Former NFL Quarterback Brett Favre wrote on X, “Prayers to Randy Moss and his family.🙏 Randy is and will always be one of the all time greats to ever run a route. Definitely on the NFL WR Mt. Rushmore.”

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski also gave Moss a shout-out on Instagram, writing, “Love you Randy. Dominating opponents is what you always have done and you will sure do it again! You got this!! 🙏”

On X, Moss wrote, “LET’S MOSS CANCER.”

Fans also offered support. “Randy, your strength and spirit have always been an inspiration on and off the field. Your journey now, fighting this battle with cancer, shows the same resilience and determination that made you a legend in football,” a fan wrote on X.