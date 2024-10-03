The 10 Best 49ers Players of All Time, Ranked

The San Francisco 49ers have been around since 1946 and have become one of the NFL’s most iconic teams since that time.

The franchise has won five Super Bowls and eight NFC Championships over the years. One of the most dominant teams of the 1980s and 1990s, the Niners won four Super Bowls in a span of nine years, largely due to legendary players and innovative coaching. The 49ers have a total of 29 players and coaches inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, several of whom made the cut here.

For this list, we focused on players who excelled with the 49ers more than they did with other teams, so players like Deion Sanders and Terrell Owens failed to make the cut. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top 10 players in the history of one of professional sports’ most well-known and successful franchises.

*Note: All championships, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the 49ers only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. John Brodie, QB

Years as a 49er : 1957-1973

: 1957-1973 Championships & awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1970) NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1965) First-team All-Pro (1970) Second-team All-Pro (1965) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1965, 1970)

: Career regular season stats : 74-76-8 record 55.0 completion percentage 31,548 passing yards 214 TDs 224 INTs 1,167 rushing yards 22 rushing TDs

: Career postseason stats : 2-3 record 49.7 completion percentage 973 yards 4 TDs 7 INTs 1 rushing TD

: Iconic performance: The 1970 NFC Divisional Playoff game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on December 27, 1970. Brodie threw for 201 yards and a TD, leading the Niners to their first playoff victory.

A legendary 49er, John Brodie led the NFL in passing three different times (1965, 1968, 1970). While he never won a championship, he was instrumental in helping lead the 49ers through a transitionary period, and he was a huge reason the team eventually became a playoff contender. Brodie played 17 seasons for the 49ers, making him one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players. He ranks second on San Francisco’s all-time passing yardage list, which, as you’ll see, is quite an accomplishment.

9. Patrick Willis, LB

Years as a 49er : 2007-2014

: 2007-2014 Championships & awards : NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2007) 5-time first-team All-Pro (2007, 2009–2012) Second-team All-Pro (2008) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (2007–2013), Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2024)

: Career regular season stats : 112 starts 950 total tackles 60 tackles-for-loss 41 QB hits 20.5 sacks 16 forced fumbles 5 fumble recoveries 8 INTs 2 defensive TDs

: Career postseason stats : 8 starts 71 tackles 3 tackles-for-loss 1 fumble recovery 4 QB hits 2.0 sacks 1 INT

: Iconic performance: Against the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 of the 2008 season, Willis finished with 14 tackles and a very memorable 86-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was Willis’ first career pick and the longest INT return for a score in team history.

Widely regarded as one of the best linebackers, not just in team history, but in NFL history, Patrick Willis played a pivotal role in the team’s return to prominence in the early 2010s. He was the anchor of a defense that went to three straight NFC Championship games (2011–2013), also making a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. Willis retired at the age of 30, when he was still in his prime, which makes the accolades he received and the numbers he put up in just eight seasons all the more impressive.

8. Frank Gore, RB

Years as a 49er : 2005-2014

: 2005-2014 Championships & awards : Second-team All-Pro (2006) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2009, 2011–2013)

: Career regular season stats : 148 games (134 starts) 2,442 carries 11,073 rushing yards 64 rushing TDs 2,283 receiving yards 11 receiving TDs

: Career postseason stats : 8 games 140 carries 646 rushing yards 5 rushing TDs

: Iconic performance: On September 20, 2009, at Candlestick Park against the Seahawks Week 2, Gore rushed for over 200 yards, averaged 12.9 yards per carry and scored 2 TDs in San Francisco’s 23-10 win.

The 49ers’ all-time leading rusher, Frank Gore was never on any iconic teams, per se, but he helped lead the squad to the NFC Championship Game in 2011 and 2013 and to the Super Bowl in 2012. A bruising runner, he never failed to make an impact. Gore had eight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards for the 49ers, displaying a remarkable consistency and resiliency throughout his career. He remains an all-time fan favorite.

7. Charles Haley, DE

Years as a 49er : 1986-1991, 1998-1999

: 1986-1991, 1998-1999 Championships & awards: 2-time Super Bowl winner (1989 and 1990) First-team All-Pro (1990) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1988, 1990, 1991) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2015)

Career regular season stats : 106 games (64 starts) 331 tackles 66.5 sacks 14 forced fumbles 7 fumble recoveries 1 INT 1 defensive TD

: Career postseason stats : 12 games (8 starts) 6 tackles 7.5 sacks 1 fumble recovery

: Iconic performance: Haley had 4.0 tackles and 2.0 sacks in the 49ers’ 20-16 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Joe Robbie Stadium in 1989.

Charles Haley played a pivotal role in the 49ers’ success during the late 1980s and early 1990s. His 66.5 sacks currently rank second in franchise history, and he was one of the most feared pass rushers of his time. His stats are also deceptively low. Tackles-for-loss did not become a measured NFL statistic until 1999. QB hits also weren’t a recorded stat when Haley played. Had TFLs and QB hits both been counted over the bulk of Haley’s career, his numbers would surely be even more impressive than they already are.

6. Jimmy Johnson, CB

Years as a 49er : 1961-1976

: 1961-1976 Championships & awards : 3-time first-team All-Pro (1970–1972) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1965–1966) 5-time Pro Bowl (1969–1972, 1974) George Halas Award (1972) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (1994)

: Career regular season stats : 213 games (205 starts) 47 INTS 615 return yards 1 safety 7 fumble recoveries 2 defensive TDs 40 receptions 690 yards 4 receiving TDs

: Career postseason stats : 5 games

: Iconic performance: September 23, 1973, Week 2 at Mile High Stadium vs. the Denver Broncos. Johnson hauled in two picks in the 49ers’ 36-34 win.

Jimmy Johnson was as versatile a player as it gets. He spent time as cornerback, wide receiver and safety over his career. He finished his career with 47 interceptions and 615 return yards, making him second in interceptions in 49ers history, behind only Ronnie Lott​ — more on him in a bit. One of the NFL’s first true cover corners, Johnson was known for lining up against the opposing team’s best receiver game after game — and he made an impact year after year.

5. Roger Craig, RB

Years as a 49er : 1983-1990

: 1983-1990 Championships & awards: 3-time Super Bowl champion (1985, 1989, 1990) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1988) First-team All-Pro selection (1988) Second-team All-Pro (1985) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1985, 1987–1989)

Career regular season stats : 121 games (116 starts) 1,686 carries 7,064 yards 50 TDs 4,442 receiving yards 16 receiving TDs

: Career postseason stats : 16 games 202 carries 817 yards 7 TDs 606 receiving yards 2 receiving TDs

: Iconic performance: October 16, 1988, vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Craig rushed for a career-high 190 yards and scored three times, virtually willing the Niners to a 24-21 victory.

Roger Craig was a key contributor to the 49ers’ dynasty in the 1980s. His game was ahead of its time in that he was one of the league’s first dual-threat running backs, becoming a favorite of QB Joe Montana’s in the passing game. Craig was the first player in NFL history to gain 1,000 rushing yards (1,050) and 1,000 receiving yards (1,016) in the same season, which speaks to his vast contributions to the offense. The quintessential team player, Craig willingly played both RB and fullback depending on what was needed.

4. Steve Young, QB

Years as a 49er : 1987-1999

: 1987-1999 Championships & awards: 3-time Super Bowl Champion (1989, 1990, 1995) Super Bowl MVP (1995) 2-time NFL MVP (1992, 1994) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1992) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1992-1994) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1995, 1997, 1998) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (1992-1998) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2005)

Career regular season stats : 150 games (124 starts) 91-33-0 record 65.8 completion percentage 29,907 passing yards 221 TDs 86 INTs 3,581 rushing yards 37 rushing TDs

: Career postseason stats : 8-6 record 62.0 completion percentage 3,326 yards 20 TDs 13 INTs 594 rushing yards 8 rushing TDs

: Iconic performance: October 30, 1988, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco against the Vikings, Young made one of the most legendary plays any QB has ever made when he scrambled 49 yards for a game-winning score.

One of the best rushing QBs of his time, Steve Young was a threat to defenses with both his arm and his legs. In 1994, Young set a record at the time for most touchdown passes in a single season (36). While that record has since been broken several times, it speaks to his dominance during that era. Additionally, Young faced the daunting challenge of succeeding the legendary Joe Montana at the position, and he managed to carve out his own role in 49ers history.

3. Ronnie Lott, Safety

Years as a 49er : 1981-1990

: 1981-1990 Championships & awards: 4-time Super Bowl Champion (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990) 8-time first-team All-Pro (1981, 1983, 1986–1991) 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1981–1984, 1986–1991) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2000)

Career regular season stats : 129 games (126 starts) 721 total tackles 8.5 sacks 8 forced fumbles 12 fumble recoveries 5.5 sacks 51 INTs 5 defensive TDs

: Career postseason stats : 19 games 9 tackles 1 fumble recovery 8 INTs 2 defensive TDs

: Iconic performance: January 1, 1989, NFC divisional round vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Lott intercepted Vikings QB Wade Wilson twice in San Francisco’s 34-9 win.

Ronnie Lott remains one of the most feared and talented defensive backs in NFL history. A hard-hitting and instinctual safety, Lott also played cornerback at times, showcasing a versatility in the secondary that few possess. His dedication to the team is also legendary. In 1986, when faced with having offseason surgery on his pinkie that could result in him missing time the following season, Lott elected to have part of his finger amputated instead. If that isn’t enough, there’s also the 8 INTs and 2 TDs he had in 19 playoff games, which is just pure dominance.

2. Joe Montana, QB

Years as a 49er : 1979-1992

: 1979-1992 Championships & awards: 4-time Super Bowl Champion (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990) 3-time Super Bowl MVP (1982, 1985, 1990) 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player (1989, 1990) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1989) NFL Co-Comeback Player of the Year (1986) 3-time first-team All-Pro selection (1987, 1989, 1990) 2-time second-team All-Pro selection (1981, 1984) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1981, 1983–1985, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2000)

Career regular season stats : 167 games (139 starts) 100-39 record 63.7 completion percentage 35,124 yards 244 TDs 123 INTs 1,595 rushing yards 20 rushing TDs

: Career postseason stats : 19 games 14-5 record 63.2 completion percentage 4,758 yards 39 TDs 17 INTs 296 rushing yards 2 rushing TDs

: Iconic performance: It’s near-impossible to pick just one, but we’ll go with the 1989 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Down 16-13 with 3:10 left in the 4th quarter, Montana led the 49ers on a 92-yard drive to win the game, 20-16. It remains one of the most legendary Super Bowls in NFL history.

One of the most cool, calm, collected and talented passers in NFL history, Joe Montana always seemed to save his best performances for the team’s biggest games. Take “The Catch,” for example: Montana threw a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship against the Dallas Cowboys in the final minutes. He also led 28 game-winning drives in the regular and postseason combined with the 49ers, earning him the nickname “Comeback Kid.” Montana sits firmly planted atop the team’s passing yardage and TD passes list, and remains the most decorated QB the franchise has ever had.

1. Jerry Rice, WR

Years as a 49er : 1985-2000

: 1985-2000 Championships & awards: 3-time Super Bowl champion (1982, 1985, 1990) Super Bowl MVP (1989) 2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1987, 1993) 10-time first-team All-Pro (1986–1990, 1992–1996) Second-team All-Pro (2002) 13-time Pro Bowl selection (1986-1996, 1998, 2002) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2010)

Career regular season stats : 238 games (224 starts) 1,281 catches 19,247 receiving yards 176 TDs 645 rushing yards 10 rushing TDs

: Career postseason stats : 23 games 124 catches 1,811 receiving yards 19 TDs

: Iconic performance: December 18, 1995, at home vs. the Vikings, Rice hauled in 14 passes for 289 yards and 3 TDs.

The NFL’s all-time receiving leader, Jerry Rice is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in NFL history, and for good reason. Rice is the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards, receiving TDs and overall receptions. There were excellent, All-Pro WRs, and then there was Rice, alone in a league of his own. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rice owned a whopping 38 NFL records at the time of his retirement. He also set Super Bowl records for most receptions in a single game (11), receiving yards in a single game (215) and touchdowns (3, a feat he accomplished twice). It simply doesn’t get better.

Who did we miss? Share your top 49ers players in the comments section below!