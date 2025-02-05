49ers Among Betting Favorites to Trade for Browns’ Myles Garrett

The San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to make a big splash this offseason. With 10 draft picks and an estimated $48 million in cap space, the 49ers can theoretically acquire any player on the market. While team is gearing up to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract, which is certain to take up a larger portion of their cap space, San Francisco can also extend linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle’s deals to keep a steady cash flow. The 49ers might be smart to hoard the money and draft picks to in hopes of creating the next sustainable Super Bow window. However, when superstars like Cleveland Brown defensive lineman Myles Garrett become available, all bets are off.

Myles Garrett’s Fit with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Myles Garrett are the perfect fit. The 49ers have the financial security to make the deal work and could extend Garrett if necessary. For Garrett, San Francisco possesses everything his trade request detailed — a shot to win a Super Bowl. The 49ers have also been looking for a star edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa since 2019.

First, they acquired Dee Ford, but after multiple injuries, he found himself off the team after just two seasons. Then, San Francisco attempted edge rusher by committee with varying results. Finally, the 49ers traded for Bosa’s college teammate Chase Young and decided to let him walk in free agency after concerns regarding his effort. Now, San Francisco has their best chance to have two legitimate defensive player of the year candidates prowling for quarterbacks on the defensive line. Not to mention, the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator has brought a new focus to improving the defensive side of the ball.

With the dots seemingly connected, the 49ers find themselves among the favorites to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Favorites to Acquire Myles Garrett

According to Bet Online, the 49ers have the fifth best odds to land Myles Garrett.

Odds to be Myles Garrett’s Next Team:

Dallas Cowboy: +400

Washington Commanders: +500

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

San Francisco 49ers: +800

Las Vegas Raiders: +900

While the Cowboys are always a threat to make a big move, they currently have $2.8 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. The low number instantly eliminates them from contention. However, the Commanders may pose the biggest threat to San Francisco’s odds.

After an impressive 12-5 record with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington is now a top-tier free-agent destination. With former 49ers’ executive Adam Peters now in charge, the Commanders have shown the propensity to be aggressive. They tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk, so the expectation is they will do the same with Garrett. If so, San Francisco will have some steep competition trying to conjure the perfect trade package for Garrett.

Garrett is coming off his seventh consecutive double-digit sack season. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was even an MVP finalist that same season. In just eight seasons, Garrett has accumulated 102.5 sacks, good for eighth on the NFL active sack leader list.

Despite the 49ers finishing 6-11 in 2024, the expectation is for the team to bounce back in a big in 2025. Acquiring Garrett would further the expectation and help make it a reality.