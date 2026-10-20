49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes Honest Admission After Commanders Win

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 23-17 on Monday Night Football to improve to 6-0. The first half belonged to the offense. Brock Purdy orchestrated two long touchdown drives, Mike Evans was productive before Achilles soreness forced him out at halftime, and the 49ers carried a 20-3 lead into the break.

The second half was a different story. The offense failed to move the chains across three straight possessions. Washington scored twice in the fourth quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead with under a minute remaining.

After the game, Purdy addressed it.

What Purdy Said Postgame

Purdy was direct about where the win was decided.

“Obviously, offensively and for myself in the second half, it’s tough,” Purdy said. “For our defense to do what they did at the end, that was really impressive.”

Purdy acknowledged that the offense did not hold up its end in the final two quarters and gave full credit to a defense that refused to let the game slip away.

Purdy has earned trust in this organization by being exactly this kind of leader. When the offense carries the load, he shares the credit. When it does not, he owns it.

What the Defense Did to Finish It

The fourth quarter tested the defense in every way imaginable. Romello Height was a force off the edge, generating pressure on nearly every passing down and recording multiple sacks. Malik Mustapha delivered a punishing hit on third down during Washington’s final drive that jarred the ball loose and came through again at the goal line to prevent what would have been the go-ahead score.

Jayden Daniels drove the Commanders into 49ers territory with under a minute remaining. An intentional grounding penalty after Height generated pressure triggered a 10-second runoff that left Washington with just six seconds. Height and Keion White then combined to sack Daniels on the final play to end it.

Final Word for the 49ers

Purdy knows the second half was not good enough. He said so himself. That kind of honesty is what makes him the right quarterback for this team.

The defense bailed out the offense on Monday night. That is not a formula the 49ers want to rely on, but it is one that shows this team can win different ways.

The Niners are 6-0.