Former 49ers Star Makes Bold Brock Purdy Claim Involving Patrick Mahomes

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0. Brock Purdy has been the best version of himself through two weeks, completing all but two of his passes against Miami and directing an offense that was perfect inside the red zone in Sunday’s 35-13 win over the Dolphins.

His teammates have noticed. Trent Williams said Sunday that the league is witnessing Purdy’s prime. Fred Warner called him unbelievable and said he sees where Purdy could go in his fifth NFL season.

Now a voice from outside the building is making an even bolder claim about where Purdy belongs in the quarterback hierarchy.

Sherman Drops Bold Purdy Take

Former 49er Richard Sherman addressed Purdy’s standing among the league’s elite on his podcast, and his take cut straight to the heart of the debate.

“If Purdy had the size and arm traits people expect from a ‘prototype’ QB, he’d already be in the conversation with Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes,” Sherman said.

Sherman is not arguing that Purdy is better than those three. He is arguing that the only reason Purdy is not mentioned alongside them is because he does not look the part.

Allen is 6-foot-5 with a cannon. Mahomes makes throws that defy physics. Burrow carries the build and pedigree of a number one overall pick. Purdy was the last selection in the 2022 draft. He is listed at 6-foot-1. He is accurate, not overpowering.

The production says none of that matters. The perception has not caught up.

The Numbers Support Sherman’s Argument

Purdy’s performance through two weeks has been difficult to argue with. He posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating against Miami on just two incompletions. He was pulled in the fourth quarter because the game was already out of reach. The offense scored on all five of its red zone trips without settling for a single field goal.

Purdy has also shown the ability to create outside of structure. He scrambled for 28 rushing yards on a single drive against the Dolphins, extending plays and converting first downs with his legs when the pocket broke down. The decision-making has been sharp. The accuracy has been elite. The results have been dominant.

Why the Perception Gap on the 49ers QB Exists

Sherman spent over a decade in the NFL, most of it lining up against the best quarterbacks in the game. He understands what separates the elite from everyone else. His argument is not that Purdy lacks anything on the field. It is that the evaluation criteria used to rank quarterbacks still leans heavily on physical traits that Purdy does not possess.

The prototype quarterback is tall, strong-armed, and built like a first-round pick. Purdy does not meet that exact criteria. What he does instead is process the field faster than almost anyone, deliver the ball with precision, and lead an offense that has been one of the most productive in football since he became the starter.

The draft pedigree follows a player forever. Being Mr. Irrelevant shaped how Purdy was perceived before he ever took a snap. Years later, the production has outpaced the label. Sherman’s point is that the conversation should have caught up by now.

Final Word for the 49ers

Richard Sherman has seen enough quarterbacks up close to know what elite looks like. His assessment of Purdy is not about potential. It is about what is already there.

The size is not changing. The arm strength is not going to suddenly jump off the charts. But the accuracy, the processing, the leadership, and the results are all operating at a level that puts Purdy alongside the best in the sport.

The only thing missing is the recognition. Sherman is tired of waiting for it. Based on what Purdy has shown through two weeks, the rest of the league may not be far behind.