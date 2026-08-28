Major Update on 49ers CEO Jed York’s Potential Punishment Amid Calls to Sell Team

Following his recent arrest, San Francisco 49ers owner/CEO Jed York is looking at the possibility of a severe punishment from the NFL.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently revealed that he’s mulling over whether or not to punish York for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he was arrested under suspicion of soliciting prostitution in Ohio over the weekend.

“It’s being reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” Goodell told reporters Wednesday at the league owners’ meetings in Atlanta. “We’ll do that and when there’s something to be reported we’ll talk.”

York reportedly used a fake name while texting a person he believed to be a prostitute to arrange a meetup that was part of a police sting operation, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A Suspension is Likely in Jed York’s Future

According to a report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, there’s a possibility York may impose a punishment on himself in addition to what the NFL may hit him with too.

“Insiders expect [York to stay away from the NFL] for some time, regardless of the length of any formal suspension that may be coming,” Fischer wrote. “‘Self-suspend’ were the words used by one insider, saying the sheer embarrassment of his arrest in an Ohio prostitution sting was an overwhelming factor to consider — not necessarily his legal jeopardy or even coming punishment under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“The shame element was an overriding theme in the hushed hallway conversations around the Atlanta Airport Marriott, with person after person noting that the formal sanctions are likely to be an afterthought compared to the long-term reputational damage, externally and internally.”

Goodell’s authority allows him to punish any owner, executive, coach, or player for any kind of conduct detrimental to the league. York’s behavior (and subsequent plea of no-contest for the prostitution charges) could be seen as such because it could potentially hurt the NFL’s image and/or damage potential relationships.

If Goodell does decide to discipline York, a multi-game suspension plus a fine somewhere in the six figures is likely.

What is Jed York Being Accused of?

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, York was released on $5,000 bail on Sunday in Ohio after being arrested for suspicion of engaging in prostitution and disorderly conduct at a mobile home park.

York ultimately paid $1,150 in fines and pleaded no contest to lesser charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. He was sentenced to one day in jail and credited with time served.

“York asked how much the female charged for 1 hour, and was advised that full service sexual activity was $160.00, with unprotected sex being $20.00 more,” the 10-page police report reads. “York advised that the $160.00 worked for him, and he was on his way.”

The $160 was given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force as part of his plea agreement, per NFL.com.