49ers Get Christian Kirk Return Update Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 23-17 on Monday Night Football to improve to 6-0. The win came at a cost. Mike Evans left the game in the second half with Achilles soreness and did not return. The offense stalled without him, going three-and-out on three consecutive drives before the defense sealed it late.

Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson are not expected back before the bye week. The receiving corps is down to Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered one piece of encouraging news.

What Shanahan Said About Kirk

Shanahan confirmed that veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk has a real chance to play in Week 7 when the 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons.

“Yeah, he’s a possibility for next week. He had two good practices in, it was just his first two practices of the year. We were down on wideouts, so it’s still something we discussed, but we decided to give him another week,” Shanahan said.

With another full week of practice ahead, the timeline points toward Kirk being ready for Atlanta. One more week of preparation could be the difference between a player who is available and one who is ready to contribute.

Why Kirk Matters for This Offense

Kirk signed with the 49ers as a versatile receiver who could line up inside and out. He has not played a snap this season, but the need for what he brings has only grown with each week.

The receiving room is stretched beyond what anyone anticipated in September. Evans has played through fractured ribs and is now dealing with Achilles tendinitis. Samuel and Robinson are on the shelf until at least after the bye. The 49ers have leaned on Cooks, Watkins, and Cowing to fill the gaps, but none of them carry the experience Kirk brings as a proven starter in this league.

Shanahan used Kirk in the slot during his practice reps last week. Getting him acclimated to that role before his debut gives the offense another dimension it has been missing, particularly underneath and on timing routes where chemistry with Brock Purdy matters most.

Final Word for the 49ers

Atlanta is next. Then the bye.

If Kirk can give the offense anything in Week 7, even in a limited capacity, it buys the 49ers time until the rest of the group gets healthy. The next few days of practice will tell Shanahan everything he needs to know.