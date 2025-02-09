49ers’ Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message After Trade Request

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs two months ago, the San Francisco 49ers have stolen the show on Super Bowl Sunday. Earlier in the morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the 49ers plan to explore trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. A few hours later, more shocking news is permeating through the NFL.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver. Schefter adds that Samuel officially requested a trade from San Francisco during the player’s exit meetings.

Samuel elaborates on the decision in a statement given to Schefter.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Deebo Samuel’s History with the 49ers

Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Samuel instantly became a fan favorite. His aggressive playstyle and ability to break seemingly any tackle on his way to making a big play endeared him to fans. His impact as a rookie helped push San Francisco to their first Super Bowl appearance of the Kyle Shanahan era. While the team fell short, Samuel’s career was just beginning.

After a rough 2020 season, Samuel bounced back in a big way in 2021. He set career highs with 77 receptions, 1,770 scrimmage yards, and 15 touchdowns — including one passing. Samuel’s efforts earned his first and only All-Pro nod and cemented him as a top playmaker in the NFL.

However, Samuel’s tenure in San Francisco was quickly questioned. In the midst of a tough contract negotiation, the receiver requested a trade — common for players trying to create leverage. While the 49ers and Samuel eventually agreed to a three-year, $71 million contract, it was the first rocky stretch of their relationship.

After inking a new deal, Samuel saw his play plummet in 2022. Entering 2023, Samuel explained how he never wanted to put something like it on tape again. To his credit, Samuel rebounded for 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. Yet, multiple injuries during the playoffs limited his production. During the 2024 offseason, San Francisco entertained trade talks involving Samuel as the team attempted to re-sign Brandon Aiyuk.

Samuel struggled in 2024, blaming “opportunities’ for his lack of production. He even posted to social media in order to express himself. Shortly after his outburst, Samuel dropped a would-be touchdown in a 12-6 loss vs. the Rams that all but doomed San Francisco’s playoff hopes.

That leads to today, where Samuel has officially requested a trade, marking the third time since 2021 that his name will be on the trade block.

Cost of Trading Samuel and His Contract

By trading Samuel, San Francisco would take a $31.5 million dead cap hit, per Over the Cap. Any team acquiring Samuel would be on the hook for $17.5 million. The large financial commitments will likely reduce the value of draft pick compensation returning to San Francisco and potentially make any deal harder to complete.

San Francisco could view trading Samuel after June 1st as a more beneficial scenario. Despite the list of suitors dwindling post-NFL Draft, trading the receiver during the summer would only force the 49ers to take a $10.7 million dead cap hit. It would also save San Francisco just under $12 million in 2026 as well.

As the San Francisco 49ers enter into contract negotiation with quarterback Brock Purdy, ridding themselves of Samuel’s contract may get pushed to a later date. However, it is clear that Deebo Samuel will not be donning Red and Gold in 2025.