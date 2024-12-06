49ers Designate Former All Pro for Return

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga warming up prior to a game vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have designated former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga for a return off Injured Reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

The 49ers now have three weeks to decide whether to activate Hufanga or keep him on Injured Reserve, which would rule him out for the remainder of 2024.

Hufanga was placed on Injured Reserve in October after tearing ligaments in his right wrist during the team’s Week 5 loss vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers initially thought the injury sidelined Hufanga for the rest of the season, but he has elected to wear a club, protecting his surgically repaired wrist, to try playing again.

Talanoa Hufanga is back and going with the club on his wrist, where a surgery repaired a torn ligament pic.twitter.com/5sVTsM2mYi — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 4, 2024

Injury Riddled Season

Hufanga has already battled his way back onto the field once this year. Suffering a torn ACL on November 19th last season, Hufanga recovered and made his 2024 debut in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Two regular-season games later, he found himself on the shelf faced with another daunting rehab

“It can be frustrating at times. For me, I just have to stay positive through it. I knew, at some point, I’d make my return,” Hufanga said. If you get away from the game, you can really get lost, so when you get back on the field, you can be a step slower. So, I had to stay in it, understand what our defense was doing and the adjustments we’re trying to make.”

Hufanga continued, “I’m very happy though. I’m excited just to be back on the field. Just at least practice. That’s the important thing, but super excited.”

“Excited to be back on the field.” Talanoa Hufanga is BACK this Sunday and it’s easy to tell how hyped he is 🫡 pic.twitter.com/56ZrplNGDk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 5, 2024

Hufanga Playing for Uncertain Future

The San Francisco 49ers currently have a seven percent chance to make the NFL Playoffs, according to NFL.com. With a win against the Chicago Bears this Sunday, their odds increase to 11% — a bleak yet slim chance to sneak into the playoffs and wreak havoc just like the 2021 and 2022 teams did.

Hufanga, notably, recovered a punt for a touchdown in the 2021 NFC Divisional round vs. the Green Bay Packers that helped the 49ers reach their second NFC Championship under Kyle Shanahan.

In 2022, Hufanga was the starting safety opposite Tashaun Gipson when the team lost their second consecutive NFC Title, following quarterback Brock Purdy tearing his UCL in the first quarter.

Now, Hufanga returns as San Francisco puts their season and his future on the line throughout the remaining five games on their schedule. The 49ers have five games to make one last playoff push, while Hufanga has five games to prove he is worth keeping around next season.

A former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021, Hufanga is in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract. And with just eight tackles thus far in 2024 and 19 missed games the last two seasons, the 49ers will be watching intently to see what the former 2022 All-Pro can still contribute.