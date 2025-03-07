Hi, Subscriber

49ers Expected to Pursue $72 Million Former Pro Bowler in Free Agency

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are actively searching for reinforcements along the defensive line, and a prominent name has just become available. The Washington Commanders have officially released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, freeing up an estimated $16.5 million in salary cap space. This move allows Allen to explore the open market, making him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their interior defensive front.

Allen, 30, had previously been involved in trade discussions between the 49ers and Commanders, particularly in talks concerning wide receiver Deebo Samuel. However, his sizable contract likely derailed those negotiations, forcing the 49ers to settle for a fifth-round draft pick instead. Now free from his four-year, $72 million contract, Allen can attract interest from multiple teams, including the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

49ers’ Defensive Line in Transition

The San Francisco 49ers’ interest in Allen coincides with major changes along its defensive line. The team will release veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as a post-June 1 cut, officially parting ways with the high-priced free-agent addition from 2023. Hargrave’s departure follows that of Arik Armstead, leaving significant gaps in the defensive front. Additionally, San Francisco expects Kevin Givens to test free agency, further increasing the need for interior reinforcements.

Currently, the 49ers’ defensive tackle group includes Jordan Elliott and Maliek Collins, both acquired in 2024. However, Allen would represent a substantial upgrade, given his proven track record as an interior pass rusher. Over his eight seasons with the Washington Commanders, Allen amassed 42 career sacks and played a key role alongside Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young in what was once considered one of the league’s most formidable defensive lines.

While Jonathan Allen’s production dipped in 2024 due to a partially torn left pectoral muscle that sidelined him for nine games, he returned in Week 17 and finished the season with 19 tackles, three sacks, and seven quarterback hits. Despite his injury, he remains a high-upside option for teams looking for defensive line depth.

Weighing Allen’s Potential Fit in San Francisco

Though Allen’s name carries significant weight, his recent performance raises some concerns. His 56.0 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024 was the lowest of his career, while his 42.2 run-defense grade ranked as his second worst. These numbers indicate a decline from his peak form between 2021 and 2022, when he recorded a combined 127 tackles and 16.5 sacks, earning a stellar 84.9 defensive grade. However, Allen as recently as 2023, tallied a 77.6 pass rushing grade with 49 pressures and six sacks.

Yet, if the main obstacle in acquiring Allen was his hefty contract, the 49ers may now have a better opportunity to sign him at a more manageable price. Given their urgent need for defensive line reinforcements and Allen’s potential to return to form, we expect San Francisco to be among the teams pursuing him in free agency.

While competition for Jonathan Allen’s services will be stiff, the 49ers’ defensive overhaul makes them a logical suitor. Whether they can secure the former Pro Bowler remains to be seen, but his addition could help stabilize a defensive front undergoing significant change.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

