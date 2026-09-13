San Francisco 49ers Finally Learn How Long WR De’Zhaun Stribling Will Be Out

The San Francisco 49ers opened their season on Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Rams and dominated their way to a 27-7 victory.

San Francisco took a 10-7 lead into halftime and ultimately outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half on the back of a strong showing from quarterback Brock Purdy and an exceptional defensive performance.

However, not everything from the game was positive, as highly touted rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling became the story of the first half after he suffered an ankle injury on a non-contact play while running a route and had to leave the field on a cart.

49ers Finally Receive Update on Stribling

While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed great news after the game that Stribling’s Achilles was intact, which was the fear considering an injury there would have ended his season, the team received a clear timeline for the extent of his injury on Sunday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stribling will miss at least a month, and he may need surgery on his ankle, although doctors have not yet confirmed that.

Stribling is reportedly still seeking options and a second opinion, but the 49ers will likely place him on IR.

Via Ian Rapoport: “#49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling, who left the opener early with an injury, is out at least a month with a deltoid sprain in his ankle, sources say. Stribling is still seeking opinions, and while surgery is not currently planned, it is possible. SF will be cautious.”

#49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling, who left the opener early with an injury, is out at least a month with a deltoid sprain in his ankle, sources say. Stribling is still seeking opinions, and while surgery is not currently planned, it is possible. SF will be cautious. pic.twitter.com/adUmcDQS7Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

Stribling’s Strong Offseason

The 49ers drafted Stribling No. 33 overall out of Ole Miss in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he burst onto the scene in training camp.

Stribling immediately emerged as one of the top WRs on the depth chart. Before the team acquired veteran Deebo Samuel, the rookie even looked like a potential clear No. 2 alongside Mike Evans following Ricky Pearsall’s injury.