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San Francisco 49ers Finally Learn How Long WR De’Zhaun Stribling Will Be Out

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San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: De'Zhaun Stribling #7 of the San Francisco 49ers is attended to by trainers after an injury in the second quarter of the NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers opened their season on Thursday night in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Rams and dominated their way to a 27-7 victory.

San Francisco took a 10-7 lead into halftime and ultimately outscored the Rams 17-0 in the second half on the back of a strong showing from quarterback Brock Purdy and an exceptional defensive performance.

However, not everything from the game was positive, as highly touted rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling became the story of the first half after he suffered an ankle injury on a non-contact play while running a route and had to leave the field on a cart.

49ers Finally Receive Update on Stribling

While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed great news after the game that Stribling’s Achilles was intact, which was the fear considering an injury there would have ended his season, the team received a clear timeline for the extent of his injury on Sunday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stribling will miss at least a month, and he may need surgery on his ankle, although doctors have not yet confirmed that.

Stribling is reportedly still seeking options and a second opinion, but the 49ers will likely place him on IR.

Via Ian Rapoport: “#49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling, who left the opener early with an injury, is out at least a month with a deltoid sprain in his ankle, sources say. Stribling is still seeking opinions, and while surgery is not currently planned, it is possible. SF will be cautious.”

Stribling’s Strong Offseason

The 49ers drafted Stribling No. 33 overall out of Ole Miss in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he burst onto the scene in training camp.

Stribling immediately emerged as one of the top WRs on the depth chart. Before the team acquired veteran Deebo Samuel, the rookie even looked like a potential clear No. 2 alongside Mike Evans following Ricky Pearsall’s injury.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco 49ers Finally Learn How Long WR De’Zhaun Stribling Will Be Out

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