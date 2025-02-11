49ers Flip 2024 Pro Bowler to NFC South in Trade Proposal

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a brutal 2024 campaign that led to a 6-11 record, San Francisco failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager John Lynch has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the 49ers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the 49ers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to their 10 draft picks and an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to one analyst, trading away edge rusher Leonard Floyd is one move the 49ers should make.

49ers Trading Leonard Floyd?

In his latest piece for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine lists three potential trade assets for the 49ers. Among them is edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

Floyd was signed to a two-year, $20 million deal last offseason with the hope he could provide durability and consistency opposite Nick Bosa. While Floyd played all 17 games, extending his streak to seven consecutive seasons of perfect health, his production left a lot to be desired.

Despite making the Pro Bowl team for the first time in his career, Floyd did not solidify himself as the top-tier edge rusher San Francisco thought they were signing. He racked up 8.5 sacks, Floyd’s lowest total since 2020, and only recorded sacks in six of the 49ers’ 17 games this season.

Ballentine points to the $5.79 million San Francisco can save if they trade Floyd after June 1st. With the 49ers working on a lucrative contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, the nearly $6 million could come in handy. Especially now, since Deebo Samuel has officially requested a trade, further salary cap relief might be needed this offseason.

Ballentine also highlights Floyd’s departure, giving younger backup Yetur Gross-Matos more playing time.

Leonard Floyd to the Tamp Bay Buccaneers

Floyd’s trade market is not too substantial. It leads Ballentine to mock a trade involving the 49ers shipping Floyd to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

“The draft compensation here is in 2026 because the Niners do not have a reason to make this trade before June 1st. That’s the only way they can maximize their cap savings from giving away Floyd. Given his age and salary, the Niners would have to take what they can get for the veteran.”

Ballentine then focuses on Floyd’s fit in Tampa Bay.

“For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this would be a great way to get a distressed asset at a major discount. They just have to create the cap space to take on Leonard, and their pass rush should be better for having a proven veteran who registered 8.5 sacks last season.”

With Floyd’s value being low and in the final year of his contract, the 49ers may deem it unnecessary to move him. San Francisco would be foolish to trade Floyd unless they can acquire an elite-level replacement. Floyd is a solid veteran player, and with Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator, there is potential he can provide a more worthwhile production level.

However, if the San Francisco 49ers can secure the likes of Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, it would easily make Floyd a trade candidate.