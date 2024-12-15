49ers’ GM Confronted De’Vondre Campbell, Suspension Likely

San Francisco 49ers' linebacker De'Vondre Campbell itackling Seattle Seahawks' running back Kenneth Walker in the fourth quarter

De’Vondre Campbell’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is over. After refusing to play, and subsequently quitting on the team during Thursday’s 12-6 loss vs. the Rams, Campbell is not expected to play the remainder of the season.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team was working through the semantics of how to deal with Campbell. Both a release and suspension were on the table.

“His actions from the game are not something you can do to your team or teammates and still be a part of our team. We’re working through the semantics of [the process], but we’ll handle the situation accordingly.”

On Sunday morning, the team finally came to a decision.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to suspend linebacker De’Vondre Campbell rather than release him after quitting on the team.

Rapoport further explained why the 49ers chose a suspension over releasing the linebacker.

De’Vondre Campbell: Suspension vs. Release

If the 49ers were to release Campbell, he would be free to sign with another team. That is something the team does not want to see. In a sense, releasing Campbell would be rewarding the linebacker.

“Suspending Campbell prevents the linebacker from going on waivers, getting claimed, and signing with another team,” said Rapoport.

The 49ers essentially want to punish Campbell for quitting. By placing him in a proverbial holding cell, the linebacker is stuck and forced to sit out the next three weeks of the season. Suspending Campbell also makes it impossible for him to join a potential playoff team.

Rapoport added the 49ers could also try to get back part of Campbell’s $3.35 million signing bonus. The insider did not state whether the team would file a grievance with the league to revoke Campbell’s 2025 void year cap hit of $2.6 million.

If the 49ers were to release Campbell, they would take a $4.5 million dead cap hit. In short, it would cost the team more to cut Campbell than suspend him.

Think of serving Campbell with a suspension as some form of payback, especially after a confrontation with general manager John Lynch.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazers reports that Lynch, usually calm and composed, confronted Campbell after learning he refused to enter the game on Thursday.

Glazer added the team is working with the league on a “max suspension” for the linebacker

One thing yet to be answered is why Campbell walked out on the team. As the NFL world continues to react to his decision, speculation has led to two possible reasons.

Why Did Campbell Quit?

Instant analysis says Campbell quit due to being benched for Dre Greenlaw. Campbell was coming off his two best games of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. With 75.5 and 80.3 PFF grades, he may have felt the benching was unjustified. However, Campbell knew his placeholder role was temporary.

The other speculative reason is the 49ers cost Campbell money. The linebacker had played 90 percent of the team’s snaps before Thursday’s game against the Rams. The 90 percent clip, had it held up the remainder of the season, would have triggered a $500k incentive bonus.

After refusing to play, Campbell’s snap count percentage dropped to 83 percent. If he unwillingly sat out the final three games of the season, it could cost the linebacker $560,000.

Now, Campbell cannot blame the 49ers for losing out on half a million dollars. His decision to quit was his own. And he will have to face the consequences of his action in the form of a season-long suspension.