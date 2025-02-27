49ers’ GM Drops Encouraging Update on Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch provided an encouraging update on star running back Christian McCaffrey during the NFL Scouting Combine. McCaffrey, who suffered a PCL injury that ended his season, is making significant progress in his recovery.

“I think so, I think at least parts of it,” Lynch said when asked if McCaffrey would participate in the offseason program. “We’ll be judicious and follow the medical folk’s advice on that. But Christian, he’s done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless.”

Lynch emphasized McCaffrey’s relentless work ethic.

“If anything, you’ve always got to say, ‘Woah,’ to Christian. And as my friend Mike Tomlin says, it’s a lot better to have to say woah than it is to say sit them. So Christian is a woah guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

Christian McCaffrey’s Injury History and Recovery

McCaffrey’s 2024 season was derailed by injuries, limiting him to just four games. He initially dealt with an Achilles issue that required a stint on injured reserve. Upon returning, he suffered a knee injury, further complicating his availability. The veteran running back has struggled with injuries in recent years, putting a spotlight on his health for the upcoming season.

McCaffrey, 28, was a former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017. He signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers before being traded to the 49ers in 2022. He instantly brought the 49ers’ offense to new heights, highlighted by an Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023. However, in 2024, he recorded just 202 rushing yards on 50 carries (4.0 YPC) and 15 receptions for 146 yards, and failed to score a touchdown.

Despite his injury setbacks, McCaffrey expressed optimism at the end of the season that he could have returned had the team made the playoffs. Yet, Lynch’s cautious approach to his return suggests the team is prioritizing a full recovery over rushing him back into action.

What to Expect for the 2025 Season

John Lynch’s comments raise questions about the true extent of McCaffrey’s recovery. While he insists McCaffrey is progressing well, the general manager’s careful wording leaves room for uncertainty regarding his full participation in offseason workouts.

McCaffrey’s situation is reminiscent of Trent Williams’ injury in 2024. In what was initially believed to be a minor high ankle sprain, Williams ended up sidelined indefinitely. The 49ers will hope Christian McCaffrey avoids a similar fate.

“Christian’s doing really well, and I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went,” Lynch said. “And doing everything in his possible, as he did in preparation for last year, and we’re hoping CMC is out there. Going to have a tremendous year. If he is healthy, he will have a tremendous year, that’s just what he does.”

If Christian McCaffrey returns at full strength, he remains one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. His health will be a major storyline heading into the 2025 season. Yet, if McCaffrey can stay on the field, he will undoubtedly be a key piece for the San Francisco 49ers’ offense.