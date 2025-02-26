49ers’ GM John Lynch Responds to Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

This week, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that NFL teams have been inquiring about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While Aiyuk had been a key part of the 49ers’ offense, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in October. Despite the injury, teams are “poking around” to explore a potential trade, according to Russini.

The 49ers, who signed Aiyuk to a contract extension before the start of last season, may face tough decisions regarding his future. Aiyuk’s potential availability comes at a time when the 49ers are also addressing other roster concerns, making his future in San Francisco uncertain.

General Manager John Lynch Responds to Trade Talk

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch addressed the growing trade rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk.

“Yeah, that typically happens with really good players,” Lynch stated.

He recalled a similar situation two years ago, noting that it’s common for teams to express interest in high-caliber athletes. Lynch confirmed that the 49ers “get calls” and emphasized that the team listens to those inquiries but doesn’t always act on them. He reiterated that any trade discussions would have to align with the team’s long-term goals, emphasizing that no decision is made lightly.

Lynch, however, shifted focus to other aspects of the team’s plans, steering the conversation toward the organization’s recent financial strategies. He acknowledged that, given the 49ers’ position as one of the league’s highest spenders in recent years, financial pressures come into play when managing the salary cap. These factors could ultimately influence roster moves and player retention moving forward.

A Plan to Get Younger and Recalibrate

John Lynch highlighted the 49ers’ priority this offseason to recalibrate and focus on getting younger, acknowledging that this decision is necessary for long-term success. “At some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate,” he explained. “You can’t just keep pressing the pedal. And I think there’s some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger.”

This emphasis on youth comes as the team aims to continue competing at a high level while balancing financial and age-related constraints. Lynch pointed out that the San Francisco 49ers are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, which is a factor that has contributed to their recent decisions.

“I think we’re the oldest team in football, trying to make a run at the deal last year,” Lynch admitted. He believes that consistently infusing youth into the roster is key for the team’s success moving forward.

As part of their long-term strategy, the San Francisco 49ers made significant strides with last year’s draft class.

According to Lynch, it was a “great move” toward adding fresh talent to the roster. With four picks in the top 100 and a potential of up to 10 picks overall if compensatory selections come through as expected, the 49ers are poised to continue their quest to build a strong, youthful foundation while keeping their Super Bowl window open.

It is worth noting the team had formal interviews with Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, a potential target at the 11th overall pick.