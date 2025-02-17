49ers Hire Versatile New Coach Amid Defensive Staff Overhaul

The San Francisco 49ers are set to hire Ray Brown as their new cornerbacks coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. Brown, who spent the 2024 season as the secondary coach at Boston College, will now transition to the NFL for the first time in his coaching career. This hire comes as part of a restructuring of the defensive staff under Robert Saleh, who was recently named the team’s defensive coordinator for a second stint.

Before coaching at Boston College, Brown served as the cornerbacks coach at Washington State for two seasons. He also held coaching positions at Utah State, Troy, and Abilene Christian, among others. Over his 14-year coaching career, Brown has worked with nine different college programs, primarily focusing on defensive backs for the past 12 seasons. His leadership contributed to Boston College’s 17 interceptions in 2024, tying for first place in the ACC. Brown was also instrumental in recruiting defensive backs during his tenure.

Brown Strengthening the Secondary

Brown’s addition to the coaching staff should provide a boost to the San Francisco 49ers’ secondary. The team has not had a dedicated cornerbacks coach since 2020, when Tony Oden held the role. In recent years, defensive passing game specialist Daniel Bullocks and assistant Andrew Hayes-Stoker have overseen the secondary. Brown’s arrival will allow for more specialized coaching for the cornerback group.

Brown will have the opportunity to work closely with key players such as Deommodore Lenoir, who recently signed a five-year contract extension, and 2024 standout Renardo Green. The 49ers’ secondary showed promise last season, and Brown’s expertise in developing defensive backs could help maintain and improve the unit’s performance. His track record at the collegiate level, particularly his success in guiding Boston College’s defense, suggests he could have a positive impact on San Francisco’s defensive backfield.

Brown’s coaching philosophy emphasizes disciplined coverage techniques, situational awareness, and aggressive ball-hawking strategies. His ability to develop young talent has been evident throughout his career. The 49ers will be looking for him to implement the same level of expertise at the professional level. With a defensive scheme under Robert Saleh that demands strong cornerback play, Brown’s role will be critical in refining the technique and consistency of the secondary unit. Additionally, his recruiting acumen in college football indicates he has a keen eye for identifying and nurturing talent. Brown’s talents could be beneficial as the 49ers look to sustain their defensive success in the long run.

49ers’ Addition and Subtractions

While the organization has not specifically announced Ray Brown’s role, he could be taking over for the departing Brandon Staley. While Staley held the role of assistant head coach, he also worked directly with the nickel backs last season. Now, Staley is a finalist for the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator role, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brown’s hire, along with the return of Saleh, further reiterates the San Francisco 49ers plan to overhaul the defense in 2025. Although the 49ers have yet to make Brown’s addition official, the team plans to announce the hire in the upcoming weeks.