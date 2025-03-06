49ers Identified as Potential Landing Spot for NFC Rival Defensive Star

Hi, Subscriber

NFL free agency officially kicks off next week, providing veteran players an opportunity to sign with new teams while franchises seek to bolster their rosters ahead of the draft. However, the San Francisco 49ers expects to take a measured approach due to salary cap constraints. The organization is unlikely to be a major spender, as several of its free agents are not anticipated to return. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan appear committed to a strategy that emphasizes youth development this offseason.

Despite financial limitations, the 49ers still expect to explore targeted acquisitions in free agency. According to Pro Football Focus contributor Bradley Locker, one potential addition that would be a strong fit for San Francisco is defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. Locker identified an ideal free-agent signing for every NFL team and pointed to Onwuzurike as a potential impact player for the 49ers.

Levi Onwuzurike: A Potential Defensive Asset

Locker highlighted Onwuzurike’s impressive 2024 season with the Detroit Lions, where he emerged as a disruptive force on the defensive line. “In the wake of their injury-tarnished season, the 49ers are in the process of sorting out which pending defensive free agents to bring back,” Locker wrote. “Addressing the defensive line should be on John Lynch’s docket, and Onwuzurike is a name to keep in mind.”

Onwuzurike proved to be a productive player in 2024, registering 47 pressures along with a 66.5 PFF run-defense grade. That mark ranked higher than any 49ers defensive lineman other than star pass rusher Nick Bosa. With Robert Saleh returning as the team’s defensive coordinator, Onwuzurike’s skill set could be an ideal match for San Francisco’s 4-3 defensive scheme. “Since 2023, the 27-year-old ranks 13th among 36 qualified defensive linemen in PFF overall grade on 4-3 snaps (71.4),” Locker noted.

According to Pro Football Reference, Onwuzurike recorded 28 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season with the Detroit Lions. His ability to generate pressure and contribute against the run makes him a valuable target for the 49ers. However, signing him will likely come at a significant cost, which could impact the team’s ability to make other necessary moves.

49ers Financial Challenges and Key Roster Decisions

The 49ers’ primary offseason focus is securing a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. His long-term deal will likely take up a considerable portion of the team’s salary cap space. Additionally, the decision to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel will result in a substantial dead cap hit, further restricting financial flexibility.

Despite these challenges, Onwuzurike remains an intriguing option for San Francisco. His potential signing would help mitigate the loss of defensive lineman Javon Hargrave while also providing depth alongside Maliek Collins. “Onwuzurike might sign for more than anticipated, but if the 49ers have room for him, he could help offset the loss of Javon Hargrave and assist the struggling Maliek Collins,” Locker added.

While the San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to pursue high-priced free agents aggressively, strategic signings such as Levi Onwuzurike could bolster their defense without compromising their financial future. As free agency unfolds, San Francisco’s front office will need to balance immediate roster needs with long-term cap management.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

