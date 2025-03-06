Deebo Samuel Shares Emotional Farewell After 49ers Trade

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who will officially be traded to the Washington Commanders on March 12, recently shared an emotional farewell with 49ers fans through The Players’ Tribune. In his article, Samuel reflected on his path from Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the NFL and expressed appreciation for the organization that drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After a difficult 6-11 season that left the 49ers at the bottom of the NFC West, Samuel requested a trade during his exit interview in January. Injuries and costly mistakes derailed a team that had entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, leading to disappointment. Samuel’s production had also declined in recent years, a stark contrast to his standout 2021 season. Last season, he recorded only 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, ultimately lowering his trade value. As a result, the 49ers received just a fifth-round draft pick in return for the veteran wideout.

A Difficult Conversation and Mutual Understanding

When Samuel walked into head coach Kyle Shanahan’s office in January, he was prepared for a tough conversation.

“Bro, I don’t think you actually know how hard it is for me to come in here and have this conversation with you,” he told Shanahan.

This was not Samuel’s first trade request. He had previously sought a move in 2022 before signing a contract extension. However, three years later, he felt it was time for a fresh start. He praised the way both he and Shanahan handled the situation, emphasizing mutual respect.

Following his conversation with Shanahan, Samuel also spoke with 49ers general manager John Lynch.

“After I talked with Kyle, I talked to John, and he understood where I was coming from and gave me his perspective on everything. He called me and gave me permission to seek a trade, and we talked about why we thought it was a good move for both of us,” Samuel wrote.

Despite the trade, Samuel maintained that he harbored no resentment toward the organization.

“For John and Kyle to send me to a team in the NFC that was almost a Super Bowl contender, it just shows you the type of love and relationship that we have,” he explained. “I know at the end of the day, they didn’t have to do that. So, it’s not a lick of bad blood when it comes to me and that organization. It’s always love.”

Deebo Samuel’s Memories and Looking Ahead to Washington

Samuel acknowledged that he had considered playing elsewhere for some time, but leaving the relationships he built in San Francisco made the transition bittersweet. He reminisced about his 2019 rookie season, adjusting to life on the West Coast, and small cultural differences like California’s grocery bag policies.

His career with the 49ers was filled with highs and lows. The team reached the Super Bowl in his rookie year, only to face setbacks in 2020 due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the 49ers returned to the Super Bowl but fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs once again.

“The second one actually hurt more because I’ve been in the game long enough,” Samuel admitted. “At that point, you know you’re going to lose some players, key players at that. But in that moment, not only am I thinking about myself, I thought about the other players who were almost at the end of their career. Trent Williams, one of my best friends, like a big brother to me and mentor—I wanted it so bad for him.”

While Samuel is eager to embrace a new opportunity with the Washington Commanders, he remains deeply grateful for his time as a San Francisco 49ers.

“At the end of the day, these guys put their trust in me to help turn their organization around, and I’ll forever be grateful for that,” he concluded. “And thank God I was able to come in and make a difference.”