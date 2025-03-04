Hi, Subscriber

49ers Insider Drops Big Hint on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Potential

The San Francisco 49ers made waves over the weekend by agreeing to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. While this move incurs a significant dead cap hit, it enables the team to part ways with an expensive player who may be on the decline. However, the 49ers might not be finished making roster adjustments this offseason with Brandon Aiyuk becoming a consistent commodity on the trade market.

Potential Trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter indicated that the 49ers might also consider trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. With quarterback Brock Purdy now eligible for an extension, San Francisco is facing increasing salary cap pressures. Purdy is expected to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, forcing the organization to make difficult financial decisions.

“I think that the 49ers, in their particular financial situation, are open to listening on just about anybody,” Schefter said. “If there’s a team out there willing to take on the Brandon Aiyuk contract, with him coming off the torn ACL, I’m sure they would listen, absolutely.”

However, Aiyuk’s injury and contract complicate any potential trade. “That’s not a simple thing to do,” Schefter added. “If there’s no knee injury, it’s a simple deal. But because there’s a knee injury, because he may miss the first half of next season, and there are questions about when he’ll get back, there are a whole host of pending issues.”

John Lynch Addresses Trade Rumors

General manager John Lynch did not dismiss the possibility of trading Aiyuk when asked about recent reports. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Lynch acknowledged that other teams had inquired about the injured receiver.

“Yeah, that typically happens with really good players,” Lynch stated. “I remember, I think two years ago, having similar conversations. You get calls, and you always listen to calls.”

Lynch also highlighted the necessity of periodically reshaping the team’s roster, recognizing that continuously handing out large contracts is unsustainable.

“You can’t just keep pressing the pedal,” Lynch explained. “And I think there’s some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger.”

Salary Cap Challenges and Future Roster Moves

With Brock Purdy’s impending extension and other financial constraints, the 49ers must find ways to clear cap space. Schefter emphasized that San Francisco will need to make tough decisions if they want to stay competitive in free agency.

“For them to play in the free agency sandbox, they’re going to have to find ways to clear out salary,” Schefter said. “Whether that’s through Brandon Aiyuk or [RB] Jordan Mason or any other player they don’t bring back or let go, they have to find ways to get money to help field the kind of roster they want.”

If a team is willing to take on Brandon Aiyuk’s contract despite his injury, the San Francisco 49ers may seriously entertain the offer. With the offseason in full swing, San Francisco’s front office has crucial decisions to make as they attempt to balance their financial limitations with their championship aspirations.

