49ers Insider Reveals Reason for Deebo Samuel Trade Request

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area strongly believes that wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be part of the team in 2025. Samuel requested a trade on Super Bowl Sunday, and the organization has given him permission to explore options with other teams, signaling the likely conclusion of his six-year tenure in San Francisco. The move comes after a season of visible frustration and declining production, raising questions about his role within the team and his future in the league. Despite being a key figure in the 49ers’ offensive strategy, Samuel’s dissatisfaction has become evident, both on and off the field. His potential departure signifies a significant shift in San Francisco’s roster and strategy moving forward.

Why Does Deebo Samuel Want Out?

Despite the 49ers’ willingness to retain Samuel through the final year of his contract, tensions have risen regarding his role in the offense. Maiocco discussed the situation on Bay Area radio station KNBR, highlighting that something seemed off about Samuel’s demeanor this past season. According to Maiocco, the receiver did not appear happy with the team’s direction.

Samuel, who has built a reputation as a versatile playmaker, saw a decline in his statistical performance, particularly in the rushing game. “He was always around six yards per carry. Last year, he was at 3.2,” Maiocco noted. The receiver ended the season with just 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns, marking one of his least productive years outside of his injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Emergence and Samuel’s Role

Another factor potentially influencing Samuel’s desire to leave is the rise of teammate Brandon Aiyuk. After signing a lucrative contract, Samuel may have expected to remain the focal point of the 49ers’ receiving corps. However, Aiyuk’s growing role in the offense seemingly shifted that dynamic.

“It was probably a blow to the ego when, after he signs his big-money deal, Brandon Aiyuk becomes, in essence, the number one receiver—the guy who’s catching more passes, catching more touchdowns, getting more yards receiving,” Maiocco explained. Even in instances where Aiyuk was absent, Samuel was not necessarily the primary option, with players like Jauan Jennings stepping up in his place. This shift in hierarchy may have left Samuel feeling undervalued within the organization.

Changing Public Perception and the Desire for a Fresh Start

Beyond his on-field production, Samuel’s relationship with San Francisco 49ers fans has also changed. Once one of the most adored figures on the team, his standing among supporters has declined over the past season. Several incidents contributed to this shift, including a sideline outburst against Tampa Bay, his vocal frustrations over limited opportunities, and his diminishing statistical output.

“Man, when things soured, they soured in a hurry,” Maiocco remarked, emphasizing the rapid change in how fans perceive Samuel. The receiver is reportedly aware of this shift, and it may be affecting his mindset.

Maiocco further commented on Samuel’s engagement with social media, suggesting that the receiver’s frequent online activity has made him more sensitive to criticism. “I think Deebo is a sensitive guy, and he’s on social media probably far more than he should be, so he sees that,” Maiocco stated.

Ultimately, Deebo Samuel may believe that a fresh start with another team could restore his confidence and allow him to reclaim a more prominent role in an offense better suited to his strengths.