Hi, Subscriber

Shocking Deebo Samuel Report Reveals 49ers Offseason Plans

  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Getty
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As the San Francisco 49ers attempt to bounce back from a 6-11 record, they are taking drastic measures to reshape their roster. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to explore trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The report directly contrasts what Samuel said on Saturday during an appearance on Up and Adams. When asked if there was any update regarding his status with the 49ers, Samuel responded, “Nothing is going on right now.”

Either Samuel lied or is now blindsided by the news. Nevertheless, this is not the first time the San Francisco 49ers have shopped Samuel. Just before signing a three-year, $71 million contract, Samuel requested a trade. While no deal come from it, the team also entertained offers for Samuel before and during the 2024 NFL Draft. Again, nothing came from it. Yet, the team has been flirting with a divorce for years. Now, more than ever, it feels like the papers are on the precipice of being served.

What Led to the 49ers’ Decision?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered through a tumultuous 2025 season. He dealt with multiple injuries and battled a case of pneumonia that resulted in inconsistent play. However, his ailments were far from the issue. Samuel’s production dipped far below expectation, and his off-the-field antics only compounded the issue.

Samuel, a former All-Pro, totaled 51 receptions, 670 yards, and four touchdowns. All three are categorical lows since the 2020 COVID season when Samuel played just seven games. In the final nine weeks of the season, Samuel surpassed the 100-scrimmage yard mark only once. His on-the-field struggles led the receiver to voice his frustrations on social media — a decision that caused quite a stir in and outside the locker room.

Samuel took to X stating, “Not struggling at all, just getting the ball.”

The now-deleted post directly followed a critical win over the Bears, where Samuel, one of the team’s eight captains, touched the football the second most times of any 49ers player. Yet, he finished with fourth most scrimmage yards.

He later clarified his initial comments, removing blame from his teammates. However, the damage had been done, and to this day, Samuel still blames opportunity for his downward trajectory.

Samuel’s inability to separate was also on display in 2024. With Brandon Aiyuk sidelined due to injury and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall battling back from suffering a gunshot wound, Samuel failed to step up. Now entering the offseason, the 49ers have been connected to potential replacements and upgrades Tee Higgins and Davante Adams. While there will be complications trying to acquire either receiver, reading the tea leaves indicates Samuel’s tenure is closer to ending than ever before.

Deebo Samuel’s Contract

If the San Francisco 49ers are serious about trading Samuel, his contract will be complicated to move. He only has one year remaining on his current deal, a factor already limiting potential trade partners. Then there is the financial aspect.

If the 49ers are set on moving Samuel before the 2025 NFL Draft, a logical assumption, San Francisco would take a $31.5 million dead cap hit, per Over the Cap. Any team acquiring Samuel would be on the hook for $17.5 million. The large financial commitments will likely reduce the value of draft pick compensation returning to San Francisco and potentially make any deal harder to complete.

San Francisco could view trading Samuel after June 1st as a more beneficial scenario. Despite the list of suitors dwindling post-NFL Draft, trading the receiver during the summer would only force the 49ers to take a $10.7 million dead cap hit. It would also save San Francisco just under $12 million in 2026 as well.

Trading Samuel has its pros and cons. However, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to extend quarterback Brock Purdy, they could be looking to usher in a new era — one without Deebo Samuel.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

Shocking Deebo Samuel Report Reveals 49ers Offseason Plans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x