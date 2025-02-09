Shocking Deebo Samuel Report Reveals 49ers Offseason Plans

As the San Francisco 49ers attempt to bounce back from a 6-11 record, they are taking drastic measures to reshape their roster. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to explore trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The report directly contrasts what Samuel said on Saturday during an appearance on Up and Adams. When asked if there was any update regarding his status with the 49ers, Samuel responded, “Nothing is going on right now.”

Either Samuel lied or is now blindsided by the news. Nevertheless, this is not the first time the San Francisco 49ers have shopped Samuel. Just before signing a three-year, $71 million contract, Samuel requested a trade. While no deal come from it, the team also entertained offers for Samuel before and during the 2024 NFL Draft. Again, nothing came from it. Yet, the team has been flirting with a divorce for years. Now, more than ever, it feels like the papers are on the precipice of being served.

What Led to the 49ers’ Decision?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered through a tumultuous 2025 season. He dealt with multiple injuries and battled a case of pneumonia that resulted in inconsistent play. However, his ailments were far from the issue. Samuel’s production dipped far below expectation, and his off-the-field antics only compounded the issue.

Samuel, a former All-Pro, totaled 51 receptions, 670 yards, and four touchdowns. All three are categorical lows since the 2020 COVID season when Samuel played just seven games. In the final nine weeks of the season, Samuel surpassed the 100-scrimmage yard mark only once. His on-the-field struggles led the receiver to voice his frustrations on social media — a decision that caused quite a stir in and outside the locker room.

Samuel took to X stating, “Not struggling at all, just getting the ball.”

The now-deleted post directly followed a critical win over the Bears, where Samuel, one of the team’s eight captains, touched the football the second most times of any 49ers player. Yet, he finished with fourth most scrimmage yards.

He later clarified his initial comments, removing blame from his teammates. However, the damage had been done, and to this day, Samuel still blames opportunity for his downward trajectory.

Samuel’s inability to separate was also on display in 2024. With Brandon Aiyuk sidelined due to injury and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall battling back from suffering a gunshot wound, Samuel failed to step up. Now entering the offseason, the 49ers have been connected to potential replacements and upgrades Tee Higgins and Davante Adams. While there will be complications trying to acquire either receiver, reading the tea leaves indicates Samuel’s tenure is closer to ending than ever before.

Deebo Samuel’s Contract

If the San Francisco 49ers are serious about trading Samuel, his contract will be complicated to move. He only has one year remaining on his current deal, a factor already limiting potential trade partners. Then there is the financial aspect.

If the 49ers are set on moving Samuel before the 2025 NFL Draft, a logical assumption, San Francisco would take a $31.5 million dead cap hit, per Over the Cap. Any team acquiring Samuel would be on the hook for $17.5 million. The large financial commitments will likely reduce the value of draft pick compensation returning to San Francisco and potentially make any deal harder to complete.

San Francisco could view trading Samuel after June 1st as a more beneficial scenario. Despite the list of suitors dwindling post-NFL Draft, trading the receiver during the summer would only force the 49ers to take a $10.7 million dead cap hit. It would also save San Francisco just under $12 million in 2026 as well.

Trading Samuel has its pros and cons. However, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to extend quarterback Brock Purdy, they could be looking to usher in a new era — one without Deebo Samuel.