49ers Announce Keenan Allen Decision Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in what head coach Kyle Shanahan called the biggest game of the year. San Francisco is 7-1 and sitting atop the NFC. Dallas is fighting to stay in the mix after a disappointing start.

The 49ers’ receiver room has taken hits all season. Mike Evans is sidelined with Achilles tendinitis. The depth that carried San Francisco through the first two months has been tested repeatedly, and earlier this week the front office moved to address it.

On Tuesday, the 49ers traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. By Wednesday morning, Allen was already in the building. On Friday, Shanahan made his plans for Sunday official.

Shanahan on Allen’s Status

Allen will make his 49ers debut against Dallas.

The timeline from trade to game day moved fast. Allen was at the Colts facility on Tuesday morning when he learned he had been dealt. He packed a bag, flew west, and touched down in the Bay Area after midnight. He was at the facility before 6 AM for his physical.

Allen said the shift in environment hit him immediately.

“I get a little boost in the way I feel coming into the building,” Allen said. “Just being a part of the guys, it’s a hell of a locker room. Obviously, these guys have accomplished so much in the past years. I’m running on just pure energy right now.”

The veteran nearly signed with the 49ers as a free agent before choosing Indianapolis in the offseason. He caught 40 passes for 351 yards with a touchdown across eight games for Indianapolis before the trade brought him to where he almost landed months earlier.

What Allen Brings to the 49ers

Allen owns 1,095 career receptions, the most among active NFL wide receivers. His career receiving yardage and touchdown totals place him among the top five active players in both categories. The resume is extensive.

Brock Purdy has already seen the football IQ show up in practice.

“I feel like he understands our plays and our formations, and he’s been around the block and understands what the routes are and where he needs to be,” Purdy said. “I really do think he’s got a good grasp on what we’re doing this week.”

Allen acknowledged the terminology is different from what he ran in Indianapolis, but said the concepts are familiar. When asked what he expects on Sunday, his answer was simple.

“I expect to play,” Allen said.

In an unusual twist in the schedule, Sunday’s game against Dallas will be the second straight week Allen faces the Cowboys. He hauled in four receptions for 26 yards against Dallas in his final game as a Colt.

Final Word for the 49ers

Allen went from a 2-7 team to the best record in the NFC overnight.

The 49ers needed receiver depth. Allen provides it immediately. Whether he can learn enough of the playbook in four days to make a significant impact against Dallas remains the question, but Purdy’s early assessment suggests the transition is ahead of schedule.

Sunday will be the first real look at what the fit becomes on the field. Allen is ready. The 49ers are counting on it.