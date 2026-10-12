49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Addresses Defense, Dre Greenlaw Ejection After Win

The San Francisco 49ers won a physical, turnover-filled game in Seattle on Sunday, beating the Seahawks 32-29 to improve to 5-0. The offense had its moments but also gave the ball away three times. The defense is the reason the 49ers left with a win.

Kyle Shanahan said as much afterward.

Shanahan on What Made the Difference

Shanahan addressed the 49ers defense and how they responded to losing Dre Greenlaw early.

“I thought the D was unbelievable today,” Shanahan said. “To get us those four turnovers, that was the difference between winning and losing today.”

The 49ers forced four takeaways against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense. Renardo Green picked off Darnold twice. Gracen Halton recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown just before halftime. The unit also generated consistent pressure, recording multiple sacks on the afternoon.

Each of those takeaways translated into points before halftime. On a day where the offense was inconsistent, the defense kept putting the ball back in Brock Purdy‘s hands in favorable positions.

The Defense Did It Shorthanded

What made the performance more impressive was the circumstances. Nick Bosa was already out. Then Dre Greenlaw was ejected in the second quarter after a sideline altercation.

Shanahan was blunt about it.

“We gotta be a lot smarter than that,” Shanahan said. “Can’t do that.”

The 49ers absorbed the blow, plugged in their depth, and kept generating takeaways.

Final Word for the 49ers

Shanahan called the turnovers the difference between winning and losing. The math backs it up.

Five weeks into the season, this defense is proving it can carry the team through its toughest moments. Sunday was the loudest evidence yet.