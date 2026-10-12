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49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Addresses Defense, Dre Greenlaw Ejection After Win

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San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The San Francisco 49ers won a physical, turnover-filled game in Seattle on Sunday, beating the Seahawks 32-29 to improve to 5-0. The offense had its moments but also gave the ball away three times. The defense is the reason the 49ers left with a win.

Kyle Shanahan said as much afterward.

Shanahan on What Made the Difference

Shanahan addressed the 49ers defense and how they responded to losing Dre Greenlaw early.

“I thought the D was unbelievable today,” Shanahan said. “To get us those four turnovers, that was the difference between winning and losing today.”

The 49ers forced four takeaways against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense. Renardo Green picked off Darnold twice. Gracen Halton recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown just before halftime. The unit also generated consistent pressure, recording multiple sacks on the afternoon.

Each of those takeaways translated into points before halftime. On a day where the offense was inconsistent, the defense kept putting the ball back in Brock Purdy‘s hands in favorable positions.

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Renardo Green #0 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Defense Did It Shorthanded

What made the performance more impressive was the circumstances. Nick Bosa was already out. Then Dre Greenlaw was ejected in the second quarter after a sideline altercation.

Shanahan was blunt about it.

“We gotta be a lot smarter than that,” Shanahan said. “Can’t do that.”

The 49ers absorbed the blow, plugged in their depth, and kept generating takeaways.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field after being penalized and ejected from the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Final Word for the 49ers

Shanahan called the turnovers the difference between winning and losing. The math backs it up.

Five weeks into the season, this defense is proving it can carry the team through its toughest moments. Sunday was the loudest evidence yet.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Addresses Defense, Dre Greenlaw Ejection After Win

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