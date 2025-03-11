49ers Lose Two Key Defensive Starters to AFC West

The San Francisco 49ers mass exodus is in full swing, as the team attempts to get cheaper and younger. The first blow came when the Kansas City Chiefs poached backup tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell. However, a bigger gut-punch would follow. Despite efforts to retain both players, the 49ers have lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga to the Denver Broncos. Although not a shock to see either leave in free agency, the emotional tie between fans and player make their departure tougher than most.

Talanoa Hufanga’s Defensive Prowess

Talanoa Hufanga’s time with the San Francisco 49ers has officially come to an end, as he is set to join the Denver Broncos on a three-year worth up to $45 million, with $20 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC, Hufanga quickly became a key figure in San Francisco’s secondary. Known for his instincts and aggressive playing style, he earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after recording 97 tackles, four interceptions, and a touchdown.

Despite his impressive rise, injuries hampered Hufanga’s 2024 season. Battling a torn ACL recovery and a torn wrist ligaments, he played just seven games. Yet, He still managed to contribute 38 tackles, including two for a loss, and a stellar 74.5 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. Over four seasons, he amassed 219 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks, 14 passes defensed, seven interceptions, and a touchdown. His most memorable moment came in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round when he recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Dre Greenlaw Reunites with Hufanga in Denver

Dre Greenlaw, another vital pieces of the 49ers’ defense, is also makin the move to Denver. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Greenlaw is leaving the Bay Area to join Hufanga with the Denver Broncos on a three-year deal worth $35 million.

The 49ers expressed a desire to retain Greenlaw but allowed him to explore free agency first.

“We’re very interested in having Dre back, and [this is] one of those deals this time of year,” general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And we’ve had more time to do planning. But no matter how much planning you do, it always seems to—Dre should go out and see what’s out there, and then we know where we have to be.”

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, Greenlaw quickly developed into a key part of the 49ers’ linebacker unit alongside All-Pro Fred Warner. Limited to just two games and 34 naps, he recorded nine tackles, showing glimpses over his former self in just 34 snaps. Over six seasons, Greenlaw compiled 455 tackles (18 for a loss), nine quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, three interceptions, one touchdown, and two forced fumbles.

One of Greenlaw’s most memorable moments came during his rookie season when he made a game-saving goal-line tackle in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, securing the NFC’s number-one seed for San Francisco. It is widely speculated that Greenlaw’s torn Achilles was also a main reason the 49ers fell to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Having helped hold Travis Kelce to one catch for one year, the team missed Greenlaw’s impact during the Chiefs’ second-half surge and overtime victory.