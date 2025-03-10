49ers Lose 2 Free Agents to Rival Chiefs on First Day of Free Agency

While NFL Free Agency has yet to begin officially, teams around the league can legally tamper with impending free agents and agree to prospective deals. As the free agent frenzy kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers are expecting multiple departures this offseason. With the organization in a recalibration period, the 49ers are hitting the reset button. In an attempt to get younger and cheaper, a semi-large exodus is in order. The team already traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and is waiting to release defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins at the start of the new league year this Wednesday. Yet, that has not stopped opposing teams from ushering in the poaching process. Unfortunately, the one team that has laid claim to two 49ers free agents is the hated rival, Kansas City Chiefs.

Jaylon Moore Signs with the Chiefs

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing the 49ers’ backup left tackle to a two-year, $30 million deal, including $21.24 million guaranteed. Moore’s departure is not shocking, knowing he did not have a starting role with San Francisco. Now, at the age of 27, Moore will get his first opportunity to solidify his place in the NFL. Primarily as Trent Williams’ backup since 2021, Moore saw his best production last season.

In eight games, including five starts, Moore finished the year with an impressive 73.1 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Moore allowed just one sack last season despite 158 pass-blocking opportunities and only surrendered 10 pressures.

Moore also saw his most productive year as a run blocker with a 70.1 PFF grade. Among 49ers offensive linemen to play 10 games, Moore is one of just two to both a pass-blocking and run-blocking grade above 70.

The 49ers had interest in retaining Moore as either a backup or potentially at right tackle, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard. However, he will now block Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside for the next two seasons.

Jaylon Moore was not the only 49ers’ depth piece to jettison off to Kansas City, as running back Elijah Mitchell signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

49ers Watch Running Back Leave for Fresh Start

Elijah Mitchell, a former 2021 sixth-round pick, has been one of the more perplexing San Francisco 49ers in recent history. After a tremendous rookie season, totaling 963 yards and five touchdowns, Mitchell looked like the next Kyle Shanahan draft steal. Unfortunately, Mitchell peaked in his first season and has failed to recapture the magic.

Since 2021, Mitchell has played in only 27 of a potential 68 games. The biggest factor is his lengthy injury history. Over the last three seasons, the former Ragin’ Cajun suffered two sprained MCLs, a torn hamstring, a sprained shoulder, a strained adductor, a broken finger, and broken ribs.

Mitchell was once seen as a real contender to be the starting running back for years to come. Yet, he is another example of how fast an NFL career can change. Mitchell will get an opportunity for a fresh start in Kansas City on a low-risk contract to hopefully jumpstart his career.