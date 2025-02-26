49ers Make Major Changes to 2025 Coaching Staff

The San Francisco 49ers have announced several changes to their coaching staff, with the most notable being the departure of quarterbacks coach Brian Griese. While the team has named Mick Lombardi as his replacement, the specifics surrounding Griese’s departure remain unclear. Further details may be provided when general manager John Lynch speaks to the media on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Griese joined the 49ers as quarterbacks coach in 2022, bringing valuable experience from his playing days as an NFL quarterback. Under his guidance, the 49ers’ quarterbacks showed significant development, particularly Brock Purdy, who rose to prominence under his mentorship. Griese played a crucial role in refining the team’s passing game and aiding in the preparation of the quarterbacks on and off the field.

Despite his positive contributions, his departure remains a mystery. It is uncertain whether Griese chose to leave or if the team decided to move in a different direction. The decision to replace him with Mick Lombardi suggests that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ leadership may be looking for a new approach to quarterback development heading into the 2025 season.

Mick Lombardi Steps In for Brian Griese

Lombardi is no stranger to the 49ers organization. He initially began his NFL coaching career with the team in 2013 as an assistant. Over the years, he expanded his experience with other teams, serving as an assistant coach for the New York Jets from 2017 to 2018 and later taking on roles with the New England Patriots between 2019 and 2021. Before returning to San Francisco, Lombardi was the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2023. His return marks a significant development in the 49ers’ offensive coaching strategy.

Klay Kubiak Named Offensive Coordinator

In a move widely anticipated since early January, the 49ers have officially promoted Klay Kubiak to the role of offensive coordinator. His promotion became public knowledge when Shanahan inadvertently announced it during the team’s end-of-season press conference. This premature statement violated the NFL’s requirement for an open hiring process for coordinator positions.

To comply with league regulations, the 49ers conducted interviews for the role, including a meeting with Iowa State pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley. However, Kubiak was always considered the leading candidate. He demonstrated his capabilities when Shanahan entrusted him with play-calling duties in the 49ers’ regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. His performance earned praise from Shanahan, reinforcing the expectation that he would take on a larger role in shaping the team’s offense.

Klay Kubiak’s journey with the 49ers began in 2021 when he joined the staff as a defensive quality control coach. He later transitioned to the offensive side of the ball, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach from 2022 to 2023. In 2024, he was promoted to offensive pass game specialist, further cementing his influence within the coaching staff.

Despite his new title, Shanahan is expected to maintain control over play-calling responsibilities, a role he has traditionally held throughout his tenure as head coach. However, Kubiak’s increasing involvement signals a shift in offensive decision-making, potentially giving him more opportunities to shape the team’s strategic direction moving forward.

With these coaching changes, the San Francisco 49ers are positioning themselves for another competitive season, but the departure of Brian Griese leaves lingering questions. He undeniably impacted the team’s quarterbacks, and the team will closely watch his absence as they move forward in 2025..