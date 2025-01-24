49ers Make Major Coaching Changes After Hiring Robert Saleh

The San Francisco 49ers are starting to craft their 2025 coaching staff. According to The Athletic’s Mike Silver, after a whirlwind of reports yesterday, the team is expected to hire Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. Saleh’s return to San Francisco delights fans and staff alike. He was their number-one choice throughout the offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was locked in on Saleh the moment the team decided to clean house.

Saleh is anticipated to take on a head coaching style role but on defense. With that in mind, he is putting together his coaching staff in San Francisco. As he brings in his own assistant coaches, the 49ers are forced to say goodbye to part of their current staff.

49ers Making Surprising Coaching Changes

San Francisco already fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider shortly after Week 18. The team then interviewed multiple replacements but was leaning towards retaining former defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen in the role.

However, with news of Saleh’s return, that is no longer the plan.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the 49ers will not name Sorensen as special teams coordinator, and he is not expected to remain with the team.

Sorensen has been a part of the 49ers’ coaching staff since 2022. Initially hired as a defensive assistant, Sorensen quickly took a pivotal role with the team. Leading the “attack the ball” drills, he helped San Francisco snag a league-leading 65 takeaways from 2022 to 2023.

In just two years with the 49ers, Sorensen was promoted to defensive coordinator. Now seen as a poor choice, Sorensen was the team’s third option. His defense ranked as one of the most inconsistent units, blowing multiple late-game leads. Yet, Shanahan was keen on keeping Sorensen on the staff in 2025 but now has had a change of heart following Saleh’s return.

Maiocco adds the 49ers interviewed Brant Boyer for the team’s special teams coordinator opening.

Seen as a clear response to Nick Sorensen’s departure, Boyer has spent 13 years coaching special teams in the NFL. Starting as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, Boyer has served as the New York Jets’ special teams coordinator since 2016. Most notably, Boyer was a member of Saleh’s coaching staff from 2021 to 2024.

Whether Nick Sorensen declined another demotion or left on his own accord, Saleh’s handprints are all over the move. Saleh knows Boyer’s coaching style, and his previous success fits what San Francisco needs.

While the connective tissue between Saleh and Boyer is evident, the 49ers continue to staff changes.

Another Coach Bites the Dust

While speaking about the 49ers coaching staff on his YouTube channel, Maiocco said he is hearing that assistant head coach Brandon Staley will not be back with the team in 2025.

“I’m hearing that he probably will not be back with the 49ers, as basically, Robert Saleh comes in, and he’s going to be, in essence, the head coach of the defense. He’s going to run that defense, and so Brandon Staley doesn’t appear as if he’ll be back with the 49ers.”

Brandon Staley was widely considered San Francisco’s fallback option if Saleh received a head coaching job elsewhere. It will be interesting to see what the 49ers do because Staley also was responsible for coaching nickelbacks. He reaped praises from cornerback Deommodore Lenoir for his efforts with the team’s secondary but is now on the outs.

As the San Francisco 49ers transition from Sorensen to Saleh, expect more changes in the future.