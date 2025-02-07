49ers Make Major Coaching Staff Addition, Hire Former Jaguars Head Coach

The San Francisco 49ers are making a key addition to their coaching staff by bringing in former NFL head coach Gus Bradley, further strengthening Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff. The decision, first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, reunites Bradley with Robert Saleh, the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator. The two previously worked together on the defensive coaching staff at both the Seattle Seahawks and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bradley’s return to the NFL coaching ranks, after a successful tenure with various teams, is a promising sign for the 49ers as they look to continue building a dominant defense.

Gus Bradley’s Long and Successful Coaching Career

Gus Bradley’s coaching career spans more than a decade, with significant experience as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. His most recent role was as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, where he served from 2022 to 2024. Prior to his time with the Colts, Bradley coached with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020. His career began in 2006 when he took on the role of linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradley got his big break when the Seattle Seahawks hired him as the defensive coordinator in 2009, a position he held until 2012. His time with Seattle helped develop the team’s standout defense, now historically known as the ‘Legion of Boom.’ His success in Seattle led to his appointment as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2016. Despite a lackluster stint in Jacksonville, Bradley rebounded quickly, serving on the Raiders, Chargers, and Colts’ coaching staffs.

His experience running the Seattle Cover-3 system at each destination will provide the 49ers with more continuity, especially now that Robert Saleh has returned.

Reunion with Robert Saleh & Joining the 49ers

One of the most significant aspects of Bradley’s hiring is his reunion with Robert Saleh, with whom he has previously worked closely. Bradley and Saleh first crossed paths during their time on the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive staff and later teamed up in Jacksonville. Their professional relationship now serves as a role reversal. When the Seahawks hired Saleh, he worked as an assistant to Bradley. Now, Saleh will have Bradley as an assistant in San Francisco – a place he was almost hired to coach nearly a decade ago.

In 2017, the San Francisco 49ers initially considered Bradley for the defensive coordinator role, but the team ultimately hired Saleh. That decision led Bradley to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, after several years, Bradley returns to a coaching role alongside Saleh in San Francisco, further solidifying the 49ers’ defensive staff. Their familiarity with each other’s coaching styles will provide continuity and an added edge to the 49ers’ defense.

Gus Bradley’s specific role with the San Francisco 49ers is still to be confirmed, but given his wealth of experience, it is clear that his presence will strengthen the team’s defensive schemes. The 49ers’ coaching staff is now even more well-rounded, with Bradley adding veteran leadership and a wealth of defensive knowledge. As the 49ers continue to compete for championships, Bradley’s expertise will be a critical asset in their pursuit of continued success.