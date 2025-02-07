Hi, Subscriber

49ers Make Major Coaching Staff Addition, Hire Former Jaguars Head Coach

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' coach Gus Bradley
Getty
Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator Gus Bradley looks on during the first half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are making a key addition to their coaching staff by bringing in former NFL head coach Gus Bradley, further strengthening Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff. The decision, first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, reunites Bradley with Robert Saleh, the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator. The two previously worked together on the defensive coaching staff at both the Seattle Seahawks and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bradley’s return to the NFL coaching ranks, after a successful tenure with various teams, is a promising sign for the 49ers as they look to continue building a dominant defense.

Gus Bradley’s Long and Successful Coaching Career

Gus Bradley’s coaching career spans more than a decade, with significant experience as both a head coach and defensive coordinator. His most recent role was as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, where he served from 2022 to 2024. Prior to his time with the Colts, Bradley coached with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020. His career began in 2006 when he took on the role of linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradley got his big break when the Seattle Seahawks hired him as the defensive coordinator in 2009, a position he held until 2012. His time with Seattle helped develop the team’s standout defense, now historically known as the ‘Legion of Boom.’ His success in Seattle led to his appointment as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2016. Despite a lackluster stint in Jacksonville, Bradley rebounded quickly, serving on the Raiders, Chargers, and Colts’ coaching staffs.

His experience running the Seattle Cover-3 system at each destination will provide the 49ers with more continuity, especially now that Robert Saleh has returned.

Reunion with Robert Saleh & Joining the 49ers

One of the most significant aspects of Bradley’s hiring is his reunion with Robert Saleh, with whom he has previously worked closely. Bradley and Saleh first crossed paths during their time on the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive staff and later teamed up in Jacksonville. Their professional relationship now serves as a role reversal. When the Seahawks hired Saleh, he worked as an assistant to Bradley. Now, Saleh will have Bradley as an assistant in San Francisco – a place he was almost hired to coach nearly a decade ago.

In 2017, the San Francisco 49ers initially considered Bradley for the defensive coordinator role, but the team ultimately hired Saleh. That decision led Bradley to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, after several years, Bradley returns to a coaching role alongside Saleh in San Francisco, further solidifying the 49ers’ defensive staff. Their familiarity with each other’s coaching styles will provide continuity and an added edge to the 49ers’ defense.

Gus Bradley’s specific role with the San Francisco 49ers is still to be confirmed, but given his wealth of experience, it is clear that his presence will strengthen the team’s defensive schemes. The 49ers’ coaching staff is now even more well-rounded, with Bradley adding veteran leadership and a wealth of defensive knowledge. As the 49ers continue to compete for championships, Bradley’s expertise will be a critical asset in their pursuit of continued success.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Make Major Coaching Staff Addition, Hire Former Jaguars Head Coach

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x