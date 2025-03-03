Hi, Subscriber

49ers Making Major Philosophical Changes This Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL’s older teams, are making a concerted effort to get younger this offseason. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, while still under 30, has seen a decline in production, raising concerns about his long-term value. This downturn may explain why the 49ers were more open to his trade request than they were after the 2021 season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport highlighted the team’s shift in strategy, stating that San Francisco is willing to part ways with aging, less productive players, even at a short-term cost. This strategy allowed the Washington Commanders to acquire Samuel for just a fifth-round draft pick. Additionally, the team plans to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as part of this effort. The shift reflects a broader organizational philosophy aimed at sustaining success by investing in younger, more dynamic talent.

Financial Challenges Ahead

Rapoport also pointed out that quarterback Brock Purdy’s upcoming contract extension is a driving force behind these decisions. Purdy is expected to command an annual salary of at least $50 million, making it necessary for the 49ers to restructure their finances.

“They’re kind of out of that window where they have the best bargain in NFL history with the cheapest quarterback you could ever imagine being your starter, where you just spend whatever money you want around him and everything is fine,” Rapoport stated on NFL Network.

While trading Samuel clears some salary cap space, it also results in a $31.55 million dead cap hit due to the acceleration of future earnings into this season. This financial consequence illustrates the challenges the 49ers face in balancing their roster’s talent and salary cap limitations. These financial decisions could significantly impact their ability to retain other key players and maintain a championship-contending team.

Youth Movement Extends Beyond Samuel

Beyond Deebo Samuel’s trade, the San Francisco 49ers are actively engaging in other roster adjustments. According to Rapoport, the team has begun contract negotiations with Purdy, as general manager John Lynch confirmed last week at the NFL Combine. The effort to get younger could also impact other high-priced veterans on the roster.

“It was really more about just kind of moving on to a little bit of a younger team, which does seem why they’re at least open to dealing Brandon Aiyuk despite that big contract,” Rapoport explained. “But yes, the 49ers have begun conversations with Brock Purdy and his agent, Kyle Strongin, to try to get a new deal.”

Tight end George Kittle is another veteran whose contract is under review. “[Kittle] potentially getting a new deal, that is on the docket as well. It’s going to be an expensive offseason for the 49ers, as they all seem to be, which is why shedding money, getting a little younger makes some sense,” Rapoport added.

As the 49ers navigate this critical offseason, their approach signals a transition toward a younger core while managing the financial implications of key contract negotiations. The team’s ability to strike a balance between experience and future talent will shape their competitiveness in the seasons ahead. Their moves this offseason will likely set the tone for the team’s success in the coming years, making every decision crucial.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58.

