George Kittle Makes Major Announcement About Future with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle celebrates a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

The San Francisco 49ers have a major priority this offseason in securing a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. As the team looks to solidify its future and remain competitive, ensuring key players are locked in for the long term is crucial. While Purdy’s contract discussions take center stage, the franchise is also reportedly engaged in negotiations to secure one of his top targets—tight end George Kittle.

Kittle has been a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense for years, providing both exceptional receiving skills and elite blocking ability. His presence on the field has been instrumental in the team’s offensive success, and his chemistry with Purdy has only strengthened his importance. The 49ers recognize his value, making his contract extension a priority alongside Purdy’s. Retaining a player of Kittle’s caliber would not only solidify their offensive unit but also reinforce the team’s long-term championship aspirations.

George Kittle’s Impact and Importance to the 49ers

Kittle was the 49ers’ standout offensive performer in an otherwise underwhelming 2024 season. He amassed 1,106 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns, marking his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and the fourth of his career. His stellar performance earned him a sixth Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors. As he enters the final year of his contract in 2025, Kittle remains a crucial asset for the 49ers, not only as a pass-catcher but also as a dominant force in the blocking game. At 31 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Given his continued impact, the 49ers are likely eager to secure Kittle with a long-term deal that could allow him to finish his career in San Francisco. Kittle has acknowledged ongoing discussions between his representatives and the team regarding a potential extension.

49ers Negotiations with Kittle

During an appearance on Up and Adams at Super Bowl 59’s Radio Row in New Orleans, Kittle addressed his place in 49ers history, noting his rise to third on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list. With 7,380 career yards, he needs 1,193 more in the 2025 season to surpass Terrell Owens (8,572) for second place. When asked about this milestone, Kittle reflected on his tenure with the team.

“A couple of things. One, the 49ers organization is full of history and amazing football players. The fact that I can be here for eight years, going into year nine and hopefully the rest of my career, means a lot. It means I’m part of a historic franchise that wins a lot of football games and plays high-level football.”

When asked about the timing of a potential extension, Kittle responded, “Waiting on them. I think there’s been talking.” Pressed on why no deal had been finalized yet, he added, “I have no idea. I just work here. My agent handles that stuff.”

Extending Kittle would help lower his $22 million cap hit and create valuable financial flexibility. Securing Kittle’s future is also a key step in the 49ers returning to the Super Bowl in 2025. His impact and consistency make him well deserving of a third contract that cements his legacy in San Francisco.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

