49ers Get Much-Needed Boost 24 Hours Before Broncos Game

The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers finally have some good news to celebrate.

Down several key defensive playmakers — including edge-rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, defensive tackles Sam Okuayinonu and Alfred Collins, linebacker Nick Martin and cornerback Nate Hobbs — the 49ers are about to get some reinforcements.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Saturday that recently signed four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Matthew Judon will make his 49ers debut in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

“He is going to play on Sunday,” Shanahan confirmed. “He’s had a good week of practice and I hope he’s ready for the moment.”

What Matthew Judon Adds to 49ers Defense

Getty Matthew Judon is set to make his San Francisco 49ers debut in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos

During his 10-year NFL career, Judon has started 100 games, totaling 428 tackles, 396 pressures, 206 hurries, 111 QB hits, 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries, per Pro Football Focus.

He also has experience playing under 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during their time together with the Atlanta Falcons.

During his lone season in Atlanta, Judon recorded 41 tackles, 25 pressures, 26 hurries, 12 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, and interception, which was returned for a touchdown across 17 games.

“[Morris is] a big old kid, and he loves the game of football,” Judon told YouTuber Arabia’s All 32. “He knows a lot about it. I feel that we didn’t get a long enough tenure together, or stint together, so [I’m] just [looking forward to] his energy and love and passion for the game. So we’re going to be able to have fun and create moments, but it’s more about winning.”

A hybrid edge-rusher, Judon fits perfectly with what San Francisco needs with Bosa out with a calf injury. Judon is a physical rusher who disrupts the backfield, sets the edge, and executes stunts to collapse the pocket and force cutbacks inside.

He can play standing up as an outside linebacker or from a three-point stance on the line of scrimmage.

49ers Make More Roster Moves Before Broncos Game

Getty WR Brandin Cooks is set to make his San Francisco 49ers debut in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos

Edge-rusher isn’t the only position group that’s getting a boost heading into Week 4.

With star wide receiver Mike Evans listed as day-to-day with a rib injury (some are skeptical that he plays against the Broncos), San Francisco elevated Brandin Cooks to the active roster.

The 33-year-old Cooks, a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints back in 2014, last played for the Buffalo Bills last season. A six-time 1,000-yard receiver, Cooks could end up being the 49ers’ WR2 behind Deebo Samuel.

The only other healthy WRs San Francisco has are Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing after KhaDarel Hodge was released. The team did sign former second-round pick Dante Pettis during the week but he’s on the practice squad and wasn’t elevated for Sunday’s game.