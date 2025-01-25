49ers Named Best Fit for 10-Sack Cowboys Defender

The San Francisco 49ers are amid a complete retooling. They have fired three coaches, including defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. A reunion with Robert Saleh is expected to be announced soon. Quarterback Brock Purdy is scheduled to receive a lucrative extension. Not to mention, the team is planning on letting multiple key free agents leave at the start of the new league year.

San Francisco has shown interest in re-signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Meanwhile, general manager John Lynch already announced the team plans to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Although San Francisco will need to add interior defensive depth this offseason no matter what, Hargrave’s release further highlights the demand.

The NFL Draft may be the likely place to acquire the help as the team tries to add youth to an aging roster. However, one analyst believes free agency might yield the best results.

49ers Making a Splash in Free Agency

According to Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, the San Francisco 49ers are the best landing spot for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Odighizuwa, a former third-round pick in 2021, has been a stellar inside presence for the Dallas Cowboys. In four seasons, he has racked up 13.5 sacks as a pass rusher, something Cameron highlights.

“Over the past two seasons, Osa Odighizuwa has established himself as a reliable interior pass-rusher, earning a 78.0 pass-rush grade in both campaigns. He’s totaled over 100 pressures and 10 sacks during that span, showcasing his consistent ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.”

Furthering Mason’s point, the 49ers had just 36 sacks in 2024. A far cry from a consistently above 40 sack total since 2021.

Another wrinkle that could lead San Francisco to sign Odighizuwa is the reported return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

“Reports suggest Robert Saleh is a strong contender to return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and if he does, addressing a pass rush that ranked 27th in pressures generated will likely be a top priority. Odighizuwa’s proven skill set could make him an ideal fit for the role.”

Despite all the good Odighizuwa can bring to the 49ers’ defense, there is one drawback to signing the defensive tackle.

Odighizuwa’s Achilles Heal

The San Francisco 49ers were putrid against the run in 2024. While the team ranked a below-average 18th in the league by giving up 124.6 rushing yards allowed per game, it is far worse than the surface indicates.

San Francisco gave up just under 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game. Add that to an atrocious 4.4 yards per rush, and as games progressed, the 49ers’ defense would often collapse in the second half.

Unfortunately, Odighizuwa would not be much help in this category.

In his career, the four-year defensive lineman has averaged a 52.4 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2024, Odighizuwa accumulated 30 run stops and forced one fumble. However, he paired that would an abysmal 47.0 tackling grade. Of the 146 interior defensive linemen to play 20 percent of their respective team’s snaps, Odighizuwa’s tackling grade ranks 78th.

The San Francisco 49ers could realistically sign Odighizuwa in free agency, with $46 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. They also have the need. However, he possesses a similar skillset to Maliek Collins, who is already on the 49ers’ roster. While San Francisco could always add depth, depending on price, San Francisco may feel the move a bit redundant.

Nonetheless, San Francisco must improve their interior defensive line, and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa provides an alluring option.