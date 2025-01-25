Hi, Subscriber

49ers Named Best Fit for 10-Sack Cowboys Defender

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys' defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, San Francisco 49ers
Getty
Dallas Cowboys' defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of the game in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are amid a complete retooling. They have fired three coaches, including defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. A reunion with Robert Saleh is expected to be announced soon. Quarterback Brock Purdy is scheduled to receive a lucrative extension. Not to mention, the team is planning on letting multiple key free agents leave at the start of the new league year.

San Francisco has shown interest in re-signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Meanwhile, general manager John Lynch already announced the team plans to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Although San Francisco will need to add interior defensive depth this offseason no matter what, Hargrave’s release further highlights the demand.

The NFL Draft may be the likely place to acquire the help as the team tries to add youth to an aging roster. However, one analyst believes free agency might yield the best results.

49ers Making a Splash in Free Agency

According to Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, the San Francisco 49ers are the best landing spot for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Odighizuwa, a former third-round pick in 2021, has been a stellar inside presence for the Dallas Cowboys. In four seasons, he has racked up 13.5 sacks as a pass rusher, something Cameron highlights.

“Over the past two seasons, Osa Odighizuwa has established himself as a reliable interior pass-rusher, earning a 78.0 pass-rush grade in both campaigns. He’s totaled over 100 pressures and 10 sacks during that span, showcasing his consistent ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.”

Furthering Mason’s point, the 49ers had just 36 sacks in 2024. A far cry from a consistently above 40 sack total since 2021.

Another wrinkle that could lead San Francisco to sign Odighizuwa is the reported return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

“Reports suggest Robert Saleh is a strong contender to return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and if he does, addressing a pass rush that ranked 27th in pressures generated will likely be a top priority. Odighizuwa’s proven skill set could make him an ideal fit for the role.”

Despite all the good Odighizuwa can bring to the 49ers’ defense, there is one drawback to signing the defensive tackle.

Odighizuwa’s Achilles Heal

The San Francisco 49ers were putrid against the run in 2024. While the team ranked a below-average 18th in the league by giving up 124.6 rushing yards allowed per game, it is far worse than the surface indicates.

San Francisco gave up just under 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game. Add that to an atrocious 4.4 yards per rush, and as games progressed, the 49ers’ defense would often collapse in the second half.

Unfortunately, Odighizuwa would not be much help in this category.

In his career, the four-year defensive lineman has averaged a 52.4 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. 

In 2024, Odighizuwa accumulated 30 run stops and forced one fumble. However, he paired that would an abysmal 47.0 tackling grade. Of the 146 interior defensive linemen to play 20 percent of their respective team’s snaps, Odighizuwa’s tackling grade ranks 78th. 

The San Francisco 49ers could realistically sign Odighizuwa in free agency, with $46 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. They also have the need. However, he possesses a similar skillset to Maliek Collins, who is already on the 49ers’ roster. While San Francisco could always add depth, depending on price, San Francisco may feel the move a bit redundant.

Nonetheless, San Francisco must improve their interior defensive line, and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa provides an alluring option.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Named Best Fit for 10-Sack Cowboys Defender

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x