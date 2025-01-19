49ers Named Potential Suitor for Top Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a win-now window. Once they extend quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason, they must have an all-gas, no-breaks mentality. While the front office may not be able to add multiple top-of-the-market contracts, the 49ers can still spend, albeit smartly. Walking into 2025 with over $50 million in cap space, San Francisco needs a jolt following a 6-11 season. The team has already keyed in on Robert Saleh for their defensive coordinator position and could also have their eye on another reunion during free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department team compiled a big board of the top 50 impending NFL free agents, listing suitors for each one. Inside their top 10 lies New York Jets’ cornerback D.J Reed — an intriguing potential free agent target.

49ers Adding Secondary Help

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers are a possible destination for Reed in free agency.

Reed, a former 5th-round pick of the 49ers, struggled his first years in the NFL. Showing small flashes, they eventually waived him. Later, the Seattle Seahawks claimed Reed, and he began to flourish with his newfound playing time. After two strong years in the Pacific Northwest, he signed a lucrative three-year, $33 million deal with the New York Jets.

As a Jet, D.J Reed has often been overlooked. However, his consistency and tremendous coverage skills make him one of the most sought-after free agents. Since 2022, Reed has a coverage grade of 75.7 and an 84.1 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2024, Reed allowed an opposing passer rating of just 89.2 and contributed 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and 11 passes defended. He is also a competent run defender with a 71.8 PFF grade — a 23.4 point increase from the 49ers’ impending free agent Charvarius Ward.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Reed drew interest from other teams ahead of the trade deadline. While it is unknown if the 49ers were one of them, it is easy to see San Francisco have interest in the 29-year-old.

D.J. Reed’s Fit in San Francisco

Honestly, Reed is a perfect fit for the 49ers. Depending on the price, he would slide right into the secondary and replace Charvarius Ward. He would likely play outside, having 2,722 snaps in the alignment over the last three seasons. With Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, and Reed, the 49ers’ secondary would rank as one of the best on paper. It would also give San Francisco three starting corners with inside/outside versatility.

Signing with San Francisco might mean rejoining Saleh’s defense if the former Jets’ head coach accepts San Francisco’s defensive coordinator offer. A reunion between the two would be beneficial to Reed and the 49ers after seeing what he can do in the system over the last three years.

For D.J Reed, returning to San Francisco would not just be a career move—it would be a chance to come full circle. The 49ers are in a win-now mode, and adding Reed to their secondary would give them a dependable veteran to complement their existing defensive stars. His ability to limit opposing quarterbacks and make key stops could be a difference-maker in San Francisco’s quest for a championship.