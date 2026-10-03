49ers Insider Hints at Surprise Nick Bosa Injury Development

Heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers are pretty banged up.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Jaden Dugger, and edge-rusher Keion White are all listed as questionable for that Broncos game.

The team also has a bevy of other stars including wide receivers De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and Demarcus Robinson, tight end Jake Tonges, edge-rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, defensive tackles Sam Okuayinonu and Alfred Collins, linebacker Nick Martin and cornerback Nate Hobbs all either on injured reserve or out for an indefinite period of time.

The Bosa injury is arguably the most impactful, but one 49ers insider thinks the All-Pro pass-rusher could return to the field a lot sooner than initially reported.

Is Nick Bosa Close to Returning to 49ers’ Lineup?

Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group recently ran through the 49ers injuries on X, and near the end of his tweet, he speculated that Bosa could be back on the field as soon as Week 5.

“49ers practice today at 12:30 pm, official injury status vs Broncos by 2 pm. I could be wrong (disclaimer, disclaimer) but I’m leaning toward these guys playing: WR Mike Evans (ribs), LB Dre Greenlaw (quad), DE Keion White (hamstring). And perhaps Bosa back next week at Seattle 🤷‍♂️,” Inman posted on X.

Though Inman didn’t report anything for certain, it’s worth noting that a local beat reporter who’s around the team on a daily basis seems to think Bosa could be healthy enough to only miss two games.

When news broke about Bosa’s injury, the social media reaction made it seem like Bosa had suffered a season-ending injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan since revealed that Bosa injured his calf in a freak accident during warm-ups. The 49ers elected not to put Bosa on IR because they’re running out of “designated to return” spots.

If his injury was bad enough he truly needed at least four games of rest, they likely would’ve put him on IR regardless given he’s more important to the team’s postseason aspirations than any other player currently on that list.

49ers Add Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher With Nick Bosa Out

With Bosa nursing his calf injury, the 49ers added some pass-rush help.

The team signed four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon last week, and head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Saturday Judon will make his 49ers debut in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

“He is going to play on Sunday,” Shanahan confirmed. “He’s had a good week of practice and I hope he’s ready for the moment.”

Judon has started 100 games over his 10-year NFL career that includes stints with theBaltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills.

The 34-year-old has recorded 428 tackles, 396 pressures, 206 hurries, 111 QB hits, 72 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries during that time, per Pro Football Focus, and his presence gives the 49ers defense some much-needed pass-rushing prowess.