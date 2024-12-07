49ers Officially Rule Out Nick Bosa vs. Bears

Nick Bosa warming up before the 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have officially downgraded former Defensive Players of the Year Nick Bosa from doubtful to out ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Bosa, still battling an oblique injury, had not practiced this week, yet head coach Kyle Shanahan was initially reluctant to rule him out. According to Shanahan, “he did a little more,” throughout the week, which raised confidence levels Bosa could potentially suit up.

It is unsure exactly what changed, but the 49ers will be without Bosa for the third consecutive week. The loss leaves a massive hole on the defensive line. In the two games following their bye week, the 49ers amassed 31 with Bosa in the lineup. Since Bosa’s injury, the 49ers have totaled just 20 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

With left tackle Trent Williams and now Bosa officially out, the 49ers will be looking to secure their first win when both are simultaneously inactive.

49ers Place Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve

The 49ers also placed running back Jordan Mason on Injured Reserve. Mason must now miss the next four games but can return for the 49ers’ Week 18 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason, who had already missed time with a shoulder injury this season, suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 13 loss vs. the Buffalo Bills.

He joins reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve.

Fourth-round rookie Isaac Guerendo will start in their place.

While speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa on the latest episode of the 49ers Game Plan, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects big things from the rookie.

“I expect him to fill in and play like a starting running back,” Shanahan said. “That’s how we look at everything on our team. You’d like to build guys who are a little bit different and have the perfect package to mix them all together. I always want guys who are capable of being a starting back. When you’re a backup for us, if you’re not a guy that we think can be a starting back, we usually don’t like you as a backup because it’s very rare that not all these guys play.

Talanoa Hufanga Set for Return

San Francisco did receive good news ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Bears as the team activated safety Talanoa Hufanga from Injured Reserve.

Hufanga, who has missed 10 games this season, was initially placed on Injured Reserve in October after tearing ligaments in his right wrist during a Week 5 loss vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Although the 49ers thought his injury was season-ending, Hufanga has elected to play with a club on his surgically repaired wrist.

Hufanga addressed his recovery and shared his excitement to get back on the field for the first time in over two months.

“It can be frustrating at times. For me, I just have to stay positive through it. I knew, at some point, I’d make my return,” Hufanga said. If you get away from the game, you can really get lost, so when you get back on the field, you can be a step slower. So, I had to stay in it, understand what our defense was doing and the adjustments we’re trying to make.”

Hufanga continued, “I’m very happy though. I’m excited just to be back on the field. Just at least practice. That’s the important thing, but super excited.”

The team also ruled out guard Aaron Banks (concussion).