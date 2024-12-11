49ers Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl Cornerback in Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers' cornerback Charvarius Ward looks on prior to a game against the Washington Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers might be playing playoff football in 2025, but whether they make the dance or not, the team has multiple tough decisions to make this offseason.

They plan to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive contract extension, which could have a domino effect on the rest of the roster.

One analyst predicts the 49ers will watch a former Pro Bowl cornerback return to the AFC West after three seasons with the team.

Chargers to Sign 49ers Pro Bowl Cornerback

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report envisions the Los Angeles Chargers signing 49ers’ former Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward in the upcoming offseason. Ballentine wrote the Chargers may not be committed to Asante Samuel Jr long-term, which could open the door for Ward’s acquisition.

“The cornerback position is going to be one of the most interesting for the Chargers this offseason. Asante Samuel Jr. is a free agent. He wasn’t drafted by the current regime, and he suffered a season-ending injury after four games this season.”

Ward, 28, would be a key veteran addition to the Chargers’ defense. Despite already ranking second in the NFL with an 88.6 coverage grade, Los Angeles lacks a proven commodity in the cornerback room.

Ballentine points out Ward’s history of success and playoff experience as reasons the Chargers could target him.

While Ward is having a down year, much of that can be attributed to off-the-field tragedy. He is a former Super Bowl champion and has averaged a 72.7 coverage grade the last three seasons. Banking on Ward to bounce back in 2025 would be a smart move.

If the Chargers do sign Ward, it would leave a hole in the 49ers’ secondary. While they have already extended breakout star Deommodore Lenoir and handed second-round pick Renardo Green a starting job, the 49ers would need to replace their starting cornerback.



Options to Replace Ward

The 49ers only have three cornerbacks under contract through 2025 — Lenoir, Green, and second-year player Darrell Luter Jr.

Luter Jr. could get the first crack at the starting job. But after being placed on Injured Reserve for a second straight season, his durability is concerning. San Francisco likes Luter Jr, but can they trust a player with 67 defensive snaps to replace a Pro Bowler?

A wild card option would be re-signing former third-round pick Ambry Thomas. Thomas has seen many ups and downs throughout his 49ers tenure. He has been trusted to start in multiple NFC Championships, yet the team has never committed to him long-term.

The team could also bring back Isaac Yiadom, who has started four games after signing a one-year deal last offseason.

San Francisco could also turn to the NFL Draft. The method worked this season as Green leads the secondary with a 76.9 coverage grade. His rookie season success could lead San Francisco to try their hand, once again, at a first-year player.

Ward’s down season could open the door for a return to San Francisco, but with other top-priority free agents, he might be in the final stretch of his 49ers tenure.