49ers Predicted to Produce a Turnaround Season

O

n May 14, the NFL unveiled the entire schedule of games for the 2025 season, with game times and the week in which each game will take place finally confirmed. For the San Francisco 49ers, a 6-11 finish last season means that they have a much lower strength of schedule than most teams. And because of that, they are predicted to put together a resurgent season– one that could see them return to the playoffs after a one year absence.

After the team’s schedule was revealed, predictions immediately started to roll out but it was one prediction from Sporting News that has heads turning and could lead to expectations in San Francisco being at an all-time high. Sporting News writer, Daniel Chavkin, predicts that the 49ers will finish with a 12-5 record– a record that is more than enough to get the 49ers back into the playoffs.

Taking a Look at the Prediction

Finishing last in the NFC West, the 49ers enter 2025 with the easiest strength of schedule of all 32 teams, with their opponents combining for a .415 win percentage last season. And while that does not mean that the 49ers will definitely be good, it does provide hope that the team can regroup and see success despite the massive turnover on their roster.

“While the 49ers had a disappointing season in 2024, an easier schedule and improved health this year should allow for a bounce back,” Chavkin said. “Expect San Francisco to return to the playoffs and once again challenge for a spot at the top of the NFC given its much more favorable situation.”

But it is much easier said than done. While injuries were certainly a major factor in last year’s struggles, underperforming– particularly in players such as Brock Purdy, plagued the team’s chances to return to the Super Bowl after making it in 2023. Throwing for over 4,200 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts en route to being the first 49ers’ quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl selection since Jeff Garcia in 2002, Purdy took a major step back in 2024, throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If the 49ers want to see any sort of success in 2025, Purdy’s performance will be vitally important.

Taking a Look at the 49ers’ Schedule

To begin the season, the 49ers will hit the road in back-to-back weeks, taking on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week One before traveling to New Orleans to face the new-look Saints in Week Two. Then, in Week Three, the 49ers play their first home game of the season when the Arizona Cardinals come to town. After that game, the Jaguars come to the Bay Area before the 49ers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The 49ers then play from Week 6-13, before getting a late by week this season- in Week 14. The most notable games between Weeks 6-13 is a home game against the Rams in Week 10 and a road game against the Cardinals in Week 11.

The last four weeks of the season see the 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 15, the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 16, the Chicago Bears at home in Week 17 and the Seahawks at home in Week 18 to round out the regular season.