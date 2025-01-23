49ers Projected to Keep Brock Purdy on Team-Friendly Contract

Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy throws the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s most surprising success stories. Drafted as “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2022, Purdy has provided exceptional value, outperforming his rookie deal. His 2025 salary is expected to increase to $5 million due to a Proven Performance Bonus. Even with the adjustment, Purdy’s financial compensation falls well below the value he brings to the team.

As the final year of his rookie contract approaches, the question of an extension looms. Purdy has established himself as a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense, leading them to consistent success while playing on one of the most team-friendly deals in the league.

According to Michal Ginnitti of Spotrac, his ability to maintain elite performances under pressure makes him a prime candidate for a lucrative contract extension.

Predicting Brock Purdy’s New Deal

Speculation around Purdy’s future contract centers on whether he has earned a top-tier quarterback salary. Ginnitti draws parallels to the 2023 extension of Daniel Jones, whose deal with the New York Giants came in at four years, $160 million with $82 million guaranteed. Adjusting for expected salary cap increases, Purdy could see a similar structure but at a higher valuation.

Giniitti predicts Purdy to sign a four-year, $194 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. The deal reflects Purdy’s value while maintaining financial flexibility for the 49ers. It is a healthy investment but avoids straining the team’s cap space like some of the NFL’s largest quarterback deals.

Purdy’s $48.5 million annual average value would rank 10th in the NFL. The number falls just short of Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts’ $51 million AAV and would be slightly more than Arizona Cardinals Kyle Murray’s $46.1 million per year average.

The predicted deal also fails to reach ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s $60 million average from earlier in the season. 

49ers and Purdy Find Middle Ground

While Purdy’s on-field success has bolstered his leverage, questions remain. Would his value hold in a system out of Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly offense? And will the 49ers, known for their methodical approach to contracts, push back on a market-resetting figure?

While San Francisco does not want to find out what Purdy would look like outside of Shanahan’s system, they can control how fast a deal gets done.

Brock Purdy and general manager John Lynch spoke about a potential timeline for getting a deal done. While Lynch was less comital, both he and Purdy hinted at avoiding an elongated negotiating period.

Common sense suggests both sides will aim for a mutually beneficial agreement. For Purdy, the deal would provide long-term financial security, recognition for his contributions, and a strong position in one of the league’s most stable franchises. For the 49ers, the extension would lock in their young quarterback at a manageable rate, keeping their roster balanced as they attempt to compete for the Super Bowl.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be Brock Purdy’s negotiations. His story is one of undeniable value, and the eventual extension could set the tone for the next phase of his career — and the future of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

