49ers’ DC Shares Blunt Message for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams

The San Francisco 49ers are set for their Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The game is set for Thursday evening (in the States), while the 49ers and Rams are actually playing Friday morning (in Melbourne, Australia). San Francisco is rolling into the 2026 season with a new defensive coordinator, as Raheem Morris has been hired to call plays on defense after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons as their head coach for the past two seasons.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup, Raheem Morris shared a NSFW message regarding the Rams’ receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

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49ers’ Raheem Morris Doesn’t Hold Back on Gameplanning for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

After getting into some legal trouble this offseason, Puka Nacua is expected to suit up for the Los Angeles Rams for their matchup with the Niners, and Davante Adams remains one of the most consistent NFL receivers in the league.

Per Rams reporter Sarah Barshop, here is what Raheem Morris had to say about covering Puka Nacua and Adams:

“They’re pain in the a$$es.”

Another player the Niners will have to go against who may be a pain in the butt is pass rusher Aaron Donald, who, very notably, has come out of retirement to join the Rams.

It’s unclear how much Donald will actually play, but there’s no doubt he will leave his print on the game when he’s on the field.

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Why Are Puka Nacua and Davante Adams So Hard To Go Against?

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams form one of the best receiver DUOs in the entire NFL.

Nacua’s route running is among the best in the league, and Adams can stretch the field.

On top of that, both receivers have strong chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, as they’ve both been catching passes from Stafford for the last three seasons.

The 49ers defense (and DC Raheem Morris) will certainly have their hands full on Thursday evening, but if San Francisco can mitigate the impact of both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, its chances to win will go up significantly.

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