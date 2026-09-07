NFL Exec Shares Eyebrow Raising De’Zhaun Stribling Comments

The National Football League is set to kick off in less than a week! And the San Francisco 49ers are a team with high expectations across the league coming into the season.

Perhaps the biggest changes the Niners made this offseason came with the wide receiver corps. San Francisco brought in free-agent pass catchers Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans, while also drafting potential playmaker De’Zhaun Stribling.

Several NFL insiders and analysts are very high on Stribling, a second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, but one NFL exec shared an eyebrow-raising comment regarding Stribling.

De’Zhaun Stribling Predicted to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

De’Zhaun Stribling has been a standout during the 49ers’ training camp and his time on the field during the preseason.

Recently, NFL exec Matt Lombardo predicted that De’Zhaun Stribling will win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Here is some of what he wrote on his ‘Between the Hashmarks’ Substack (about Stribling):

“Few positions play a more vital role to the success of Kyle Shanahan’s offense than wide receiver, and few rookies are in a better position to thrive immediately than De’Zhaun Stribling.

A big-bodied target, Stribling flashed an elite catch radius this preseason, which was a big reason why the 49ers traded up to acquire him at the top of the second round. He also has the kind of traits not just to blossom into a favorite target for quarterback Brock Purdy, but the willingness to throw his weight around as a blocker, which could quickly push him up the depth chart and into an expanded role from Shanahan.”

An anonymous NFL (AFC) Scouting Director also revealed to Lombardo that Stribling has all the tools in his kit to be a very successful wide receiver in this league, while comparing him to star wideouts DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

“He has height, weight, and high-end speed. His speed sneaks up on defensive backs, and his size can overpower them when he has the ball in his hands.

“At his best on crossers and slants, and he’s very similar to A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, in that he can run fast and is so strong after the catch.”

More on De’Zhaun Stribling’s Role with the 49ers…

De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to play a significant role in the San Francisco 49ers’ offense as a rookie in 2026. Selected No. 33 overall, Stribling has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, showcasing the speed, size and route-running ability that made him an attractive fit for Kyle Shanahan’s system.

He enters the season competing for snaps alongside other veteran NFL receivers, but injuries have opened the door for opportunities and an already featured role within the offense.

Stribling caught 11 passes for 109 yards in two preseason appearances and could be used as a versatile threat capable of lining up across strong opposing DBs.

The 49ers kick off their 2026 season in Australia this week against the Los Angeles Rams.