49ers Re-Sign Veteran Safety: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have been busy since they finalized their 53-man roster for the upcoming season. In addition to placing veteran defenders Nate Hobbs and Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List, the organization has made multiple re-signings. One of those re-signings was veteran defensive back Ashtyn Davis, who came over from the Miami Dolphins in June. The former California Golden Bear inked a one-year deal on Monday after he was originally not kept on the 53-man roster.

A former All-Pac-12 performer twice over, Davis will look to provide some stability on the backend of new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris‘s unit in 2026 and potentially beyond if he plays well.

San Francisco 49ers Will Need Ashtyn Davis in 2026

Davis could end up being a very significant piece of San Francisco’s defense this season. This is because backup safety Darrick Forrest is set to miss the 2026 season due to injury. Davis could provide plenty of experience for Morris and Co. With 240 career tackles, nine interceptions, and over 30 starts to his name, he has a real chance to step in and be the right role player for this squad at the right time.

The former track and field star joins defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and cornerback Jack Jones as veteran additions to this Niners defense. With the help of former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner, it would not be a surprise to see this defense become elite once more under the stewardship of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers Look to Stay Healthy in 2026

When the 49ers are at their healthiest, they are at their best. It is that simple. When this team is not battling injuries and worrying about electrical substations, it is one of the true powerhouse teams in the NFC. Despite losing Pro Bowl-caliber players in quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and Warner on the defensive side of the ball, this team still won 12 games and happened to be eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Most teams would completely fall apart in this situation.

In what appears to be a loaded NFC this upcoming season, yet again, the Niners will need to be in great shape by the time the weather starts to turn. Standing in their way are multiple divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Beyond those teams include the likes of the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and any number of dark-horse squads. While signing a player like Davis may not grab major headlines, it will provide a hard-nose defense with important help. He will be asked to play a major role in plenty of big moments.