49ers Receive Bad News Amid Search for Defensive Coordinator

Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants

It was not long ago that the NFL world was praising the San Francisco 49ers. After demoting Nick Sorensen from his defensive coordinator role and firing special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, a sigh of relief occurred. There was a reason to believe that San Francisco would correct its mistakes and rekindle the magic lost following a 6-11 season. Drafting just outside the top ten, a brand new coaching staff and a roster finally able to get healthy after three long, grueling offseasons. Again, there was hope. However, that hope is quickly fading as each team fills its vacant defensive coordinator position.

In return, desperation builds in the Golden State as Robert Saleh remains a contender for a head coaching job.

49ers Need to Act Fast

To this date, the 49ers have interviewed two candidates for their defensive coordinator role — Robert Saleh and Detroit Lions’ passing-game coordinator Deshea Townsend. Assistant Brandon Staley is expected to interview for the role, but every indication points to Saleh being the leader for the job.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported the San Francisco 49ers are “Robert Saleh or Bust” last week. This week feels more like a bust after Monday’s report.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Robert Saleh is scheduled for a second head coaching interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. Fowler adds that Saleh made a good impression during his first interview, hence a further review.

The 49ers must wait until at least Friday for Saleh’s decision. If he accepts Jacksonville’s offer, it will leave San Francisco high and dry, running out of time to pivot.

To make matters worse, Jeff Ulbrich, the 49ers assumed second-choice, was hired by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend. The Indianapolis Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator, while new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is trying to lure Dennis Allen into joining his staff.

Frankly, the 49ers did this to themselves. Having three weeks to interview multiple candidates, San Francisco elected not to. Instead, they sat on their hands, hoping Saleh would return with open arms. While he still could, their complacency is leaving room to be burned

Now, they play the waiting game. And more than ever, San Francisco must be proactive. Unfortunately, their candidate has dwindled.

Remaining Defensive Coordinator Options

The San Francisco 49ers can turn to Townsend. However, Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could jet (no pun intended) for a head coaching gig elsewhere, making Townsend a prime promotion candidate.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has an affinity for former Seahawks and Colts’ coordinator Gus Bradley. He is the godfather of the Legion of Boom defense and Cover 3, which Saleh emulates.

Bradley’s units have seen a regression since 2021. Ranking 26th in points allowed the last four seasons, Bradley’s defense has also had a tough time stopping the run. In 2024, the Colts finished 24th in the league against the run — a stark contrast from what the 49ers are looking for.

San Francisco could try to coerce Allen into not taking the Chicago job, but that feels like a foregone conclusion.

The last and final option would be to promote Brandon Staley. It would be unpopular with fans and defeat the purpose of moving off Sorensen a day after Week 18. However, if the trend continues, he may be San Francisco’s only option left.

Staley had an unsuccessful tenure as Los Angeles Chargers head coach, which tainted his image across the league. Yet, his stint as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator is what could land Staley the job. Allowing the second-lowest points in the league and the fourth-lowest rushing yards per game, Staley’s success could lend credence as to why the 49ers are willing to wait for Saleh.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

