49ers Receive Bad News on Isaac Guerendo’s Injury

49ers' running back Isaac Guerendo runs with the ball vs. Chicago Bears in Week 14

The season from hell continues for the San Francisco 49ers. Less than 24 hours after a dominating win vs. the Chicago Bears, fourth-round rookie running back Isaac Guerendo’s status for Thursday’s game is up in the air after suffering a foot sprain.

The injury occurred with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Guerendo was seen shortly after walking to the locker room for further testing and did not return.

After the game, Guerendo said he felt great and that the team was just being cautious due to the short week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a less-than-positive forecast when speaking to the media on Monday.

“I‘ll be surprised if he does much [in practice tomorrow]. We’ll evaluate him over the next few days, to see if he’ll have a shot.”

Guerendo’s injury marks the fourth time a 49ers running back could miss a game this season.

2021 leading rusher Elijah Mitchell was placed on Injured Reserve during the Preseason. While reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both suffered season-ending injuries against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.

Worst Possible Timing

Guerendo’s injury comes at the worst time for him and the 49ers.

After keeping their playoff hopes alive vs. Chicago, San Francisco faces a pivotal division game this Thursday against the Rams. A win would secure the season tiebreaker over Los Angeles and potentially inch San Francisco closer to reclaiming the NFC West crown.

For Guerendo, now was his time to shine. No longer being blocked by McCaffrey or Mason, he has a chance to grab the brass ring. And against the Bears, Guerendo did just that.

He carried the football 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first 49ers’ running back to score two or more rushing TDs in their first career start since Carlos Hyde in 2015.

He also caught two passes for 50 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard blind rail route catch while battling the sun.

If Isaac Guerendo cannot play on Thursday, he will have lost an opportunity to build upon his strong starting debut. His injury also forces San Francisco to find a replacement rather quickly.

Potential Guerendo Replacements

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. was the man to step in following Guerendo’s injury.

Taylor totaled seven carries for 25 yards and found the end zone on the team’s penultimate drive. It was Taylor’s first touchdown of the season and second of his career.

Shanahan told the media Taylor Jr. would be in line to start if Guerendo cannot play.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and former New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda could also see some action on Thursday.

Vaugh, who has spent most of the season on the practice squad, has just two carries for four yards this season — both coming on Sunday vs. the Bears.

Shanahan added that Abanikanda is working with running backs coach Bobby Turner to learn the playbook as quickly as possible after being claimed off waivers last week.

If Guerendo is inactive this week, San Francisco will start a fourth different running back this season and be reliant on a room with under 500 career carries in a must-win game.