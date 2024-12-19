49ers Receive Bad News on Isaac Guerendo’s Injury

The San Francisco 49ers cannot seem to catch a break in 2024. A large reason for their disappointing season has been injuries with 43 total games being missed by Pro Bowl caliber players. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that number will continue to climb with left tackle Trent Williams out this week. Shanahan also hinted toward the rest of Williams’ 2024 season being in doubt.

Also appearing on Wednesday’s injury report was running back Isaac Guerendo after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The rookie played through a foot sprain in that game, but now faces uphill climb if he wants to suit up on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Guerendo is unlikely to play this Sunday when the 49ers face the Miami Dolphins.

Depleted Running Back Room

The injury bug has hit the 49ers running back room the hardest this season. A pre-season injury to Christian McCaffrey cost him 10 weeks. The reigning offensive player of the year then played just four games before suffering a season-ending PCL injury.

His backup, Jordan Mason, battled a shoulder injury through the middle of the season before suffering a season-ending ankle sprain in Week 14. And 2021 leading rusher Elijah Mitchell never sniffed the field this year after being placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury in August.

The 49ers were hoping Guerendo could carry them to the end of the season and, by luck, the playoffs. But his body’s long history of injuries had other plans.

Guerendo has been plagued by lower-body ailments his entire football career. Dating back to his time as a freshman at Wisconsin, the fourth-round pick missed 23 games as a six-year college player. Because of his injuries, Guerendo never surpassed 135 carries in a season, failing to cement himself as a starter.

Still, the 49ers took a chance on his athleticism and speed. Guerendo’s 4.33 40-yard dash was the fastest of any running back participating at the NFL combine. His 99 athleticism score was also tops on the running back chart.

Guerendo has flashed both traits in minimal time throughout his rookie campaign. In 73 attempts, he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has totaled 381 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Yet, with the team’s season hanging in the balance, Isaac Guerendo’s injury history reared its ugly head, leaving the team to start their fifth-string running back on Sunday.

Guerendo Replacements

If Guerendo cannot play against the Dolphins, the 49ers will likely start Patrick Taylor Jr. The former undrafted free agent signed with San Francisco this offseason and has seen action in five games.

Totaling 50 yards and one touchdown in 14 attempts, the 49ers will rely on Taylor Jr. to fill a void left by four previous running backs.

Former Buccaneers third-round pick Ke’Shawn Vaugh and recent waiver claim Israel Abanikanda could also see action.

Vaugh, who has spent most of the season on the practice squad, has just two carries for four yards this season — both coming in Week 14 vs. the Bears.

Abanikanda has yet to suit up this season. The former Jets’ fifth-round pick has 22 carries under in six career games.

The 49ers will look to thread the needle and keep their playoff hopes alive this Sunday when they face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.