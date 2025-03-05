Hi, Subscriber

49ers Receive Good News on Brock Purdy’s Contract Extension

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy,
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks on after a game against the Seattle Seahawks

The ongoing debate about quarterback Brock Purdy’s next contract with the San Francisco 49ers is intensifying this offseason. While some argue that the 25-year-old will demand a contract at the top of the market, others believe he is worth significantly less. Despite varying opinions, most analysts agree that Purdy’s new deal will rank among the NFL’s largest. However, it is unlikely to surpass the $60 million annual average currently earned by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and could even be lower than many assume.

Leverage in Contract Negotiations

On Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided insight into why Purdy’s contract might not be as lucrative as expected. Schefter explained that while both parties want to reach an agreement, the 49ers have leverage in negotiations. Purdy will earn just over $5 million in 2025, and San Francisco can apply the franchise tag for the next two years.

“So if you don’t get a deal done with Brock Purdy, and you’re the Niners, and again, this would not be what Brock Purdy would want, I would imagine, it’s not what his agent would want, he would play for $5 million this year, $41 [million] next year, $51 [million] the year after,” Schefter explained. “You’re talking about $97-plus million over the next three years, which, for most people, would be incredible money, but not for a quarterback who’s waiting to get paid.”

The 49ers’ financial constraints further complicate the situation. Schefter noted that the team faces salary cap and cash flow challenges, which could prevent them from offering Purdy a contract as high as some anticipate. If the team offers Purdy a $50 million annual salary over the next three years, he would earn approximately $150 million. However, under the franchise tag system, he would make roughly $97 million in the same period, a significant difference in earnings.

The Future Market for Quarterbacks

Schefter also highlighted the potential long-term benefits for Purdy if he opts to play under the franchise tag. “And then you’ll have a chance to hit free agency in four years,” he continued. “You’ll be a true free agent. And at that point, who knows what quarterbacks are being paid? Maybe it’s $100 million a year.”

This projection suggests that Purdy might benefit financially in the long run if he chooses to wait rather than settling for a lower-value extension now.

Additionally, market trends show that quarterback salaries have steadily increased over the years, meaning Purdy could capitalize on a rapidly rising salary cap. If the NFL’s financial landscape continues its current trajectory, his future earnings potential could be even greater than what analysts currently predict. This long-term perspective may influence both Purdy and his representatives in their negotiation strategy.

The 49ers’ Perspective on Purdy’s Future

General manager John Lynch reaffirmed the 49ers’ strong interest in securing Purdy with a long-term contract, though he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the negotiation process. “He’s played really well, and we know that, and we have every intention of making him our guy, and it’s just coming to an agreement,” Lynch stated last week.

Since joining the NFL, Brock Purdy has proven himself as a reliable quarterback. Over three seasons, he has completed 67.5% of his passes for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, and holds a passer rating of 104.9. With such strong performances, the debate over his next contract will continue to be a major storyline for the San Francisco 49ers and their fans.

