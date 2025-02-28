Hi, Subscriber

49ers Receive Great News Following Major Deebo Samuel Trade Update

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has drawn “significant interest” from both the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Schultz reports that the 49ers have engaged in discussions with both teams and that trade talks are “progressing.”

“Other teams, including the Steelers and Broncos, have also checked in, but Houston and Washington are believed to be the most aggressive,” Schultz added. However, the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported that the Denver Broncos are not likely to be a serious contender for Samuel.

“Indications at the combine have been that the Broncos are not interested in acquiring Samuel, 29, who would command a big contract in a deal,” Tomasson wrote.

The Washington Commanders’ interest in Samuel comes as the team looks to strengthen its receiving corps and provide more weapons for its next starting quarterback. With Terry McLaurin already serving as Washington’s primary receiver, adding Samuel could give the Commanders one of the most dynamic duos in the NFC.

The Houston Texans, meanwhile, are looking to build around young quarterback C.J. Stroud and have been aggressive in upgrading their roster following their surprise playoff run last season.

Texans Open to Acquiring Deebo Samuel

While some teams appear hesitant, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans seems more receptive to the idea of bringing in the veteran receiver. Ryans, who previously worked with Deebo Samuel in San Francisco, spoke highly of his abilities.

“Deebo — I’ve seen him up close. I know he’s an impact player,” Ryans told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Interested? Yeah, but it’s always teams can be interested, but how does it look, how does the contract (look), all those things? But definitely interested in him.”

Samuel requested a trade during January’s exit interviews, and the 49ers have granted him permission to explore potential moves. General manager John Lynch confirmed the team’s stance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch said.

The Texans, who already boast young talent at wide receiver in Nico Collins, may see Samuel as a veteran presence who can elevate their passing game, especially with Tank Dell sidelined for the majority of the 2025 season. His versatility as a receiver and runner could make him a valuable asset in offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s system, which roots itself in the same Shanahan-style offense that Samuel has thrived in.

Financial Challenges for the 49ers

Trading Deebo Samuel presents financial complications for the 49ers. Moving him would create a significant salary-cap burden, making it more expensive than retaining him for the final year of his contract. If the 49ers trade Samuel, they will take on a $30 million dead cap it.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are trying to avoid paying Samuel a $15 million roster bonus. To do, the team will need to trade or release him prior to March 22nd, when his bonus kicks in. A more viable option may be releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, something other NFL teams are aware of as they consider potential trade packages.

If a trade does materialize, the Washington Commanders or Houston Texans will likely have to put together a strong offer to convince the 49ers to part ways with one of their most dynamic offensive pieces.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

