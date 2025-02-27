Hi, Subscriber

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Receiving Interest from Familiar Foe

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Two months after stating that the San Francisco 49ers intended to retain wide receiver Deebo Samuel for the 2025 season, general manager John Lynch confirmed that both parties are now moving toward a separation. Samuel had requested a trade in January, and the 49ers granted him the opportunity to explore potential deals.

“He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Although Lynch admitted to discussions with other teams, he refrained from sharing specific details. However, one head coach did not hesitate to express interest in acquiring the talented receiver.

Strong Interest from the Houston Texans

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who previously served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, acknowledged his admiration for Samuel and the possibility of adding him to his roster.

“Always interested in good players,” Ryans told The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Deebo — I’ve seen him up close. I know he’s an impact player.”

Ryans, however, noted that interest alone does not guarantee a deal. “Interested? Yeah, but it’s always teams can be interested, but how does it look, how does the contract (look), all those things? But definitely interested in him.”

Samuel emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons during the 2021 season, amassing 1,770 scrimmage yards and scoring 14 total touchdowns. His performance earned him a lucrative contract extension—despite an earlier trade request. Since then, however, his production has declined. He finished the 2024 season with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, marking his lowest numbers since his injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

Despite the decline, Samuel remains a valuable asset, and his versatility as a wide receiver and occasional running back makes him a unique playmaker. Teams interested in acquiring him will have to weigh his past success against recent struggles and contractual obligations.

However, with Stefon Diggs an impending free agent and Tank Dell scheduled to miss a large portion of the 2025 season, the Houston Texans could very well be the favorite to acquire Samuel this offseason.

Deebo Samuel’s Uncertain Future

Despite the change in direction, Lynch emphasized the respect and appreciation the organization has for Samuel.

“There’s a lot of love there,” Lynch said. “There’s a lot of respect there and a lot of shared experiences. So to let that go, that’s difficult. But, like I said, time happens, and if it makes sense for both sides, you at least give it a chance, and so that’s where we’re at.”

Should the 49ers fail to find a suitable trade partner, Lynch suggested that releasing Samuel with a post-June 1 designation could be an option, as it would help mitigate the salary-cap burden.

“Hopefully, we find a great place,” Lynch added. “Then we’ll have to make a decision if we don’t. But I can say there’s been a lot of interest around the league.”

Whether through a trade or release, it appears that Deebo Samuel tenure with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end. For the 49ers’ sake, accepting any trade offer may be the best route to re-coup any value as Samuel departs.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

