San Francisco 49ers Receive Injury Update on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, when they’ll host the Arizona Cardinals in the Bay Area.

However, San Francisco is still dealing with a plethora of injuries leading up to the matchup, including veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans left last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury. While the injury isn’t considered overly serious, he did not practice Wednesday, and the 49ers still haven’t confirmed his status for Sunday.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed some good news about the extent of Evans’ injury. It sounds like, if the next two days go as planned, he’ll play Sunday against Arizona.

“He’s dealing with a hip injury after dealing with a quad injury in training camp,” Rapoport said. “This does not seem to be major. He didn’t practice yesterday, but good chance he practices this week and plays.”

Looking at Evans’ 2026 Season

While it’s only been two weeks, it’s easy to tell that the connection between veteran WR Mike Evans and star quarterback Brock Purdy is already very strong.

Despite leaving last week’s game early, Evans has already hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown across the first two weeks of the season.

Evans is in his 13th NFL season, with his first 12 years coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons.

49ers Right Now

As mentioned, San Francisco is playing as well as any team in the league right now, outscoring its first two opponents by a combined 42 points, the largest point differential in the NFL thus far.

They’ve allowed just 20 total points and are generating points at a high clip, with several players across the offensive side of the ball stepping up.