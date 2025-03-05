Hi, Subscriber

49ers’ Reported Contract Proposal for Brock Purdy Raises Eyebrows

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy
Getty
49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy looks on during warmups before a game against the Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s greatest bargains over the past two seasons. However, that is likely to change this offseason as the 25-year-old quarterback becomes eligible for a contract extension.

Purdy, a Pro Bowl signal-caller, has led the 49ers to a 23-13 record as a starter, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances and two NFC Championship Games. Currently, he is entering the final year of his $3.7 million rookie contract. As he prepares for an extension, many expect Purdy to secure a deal that places him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Despite this, reports indicate that San Francisco’s initial offer has been lower than anticipated, mirroring the tough stance they took with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last offseason.

49ers’ Lowball Offer Raises Eyebrows

According to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, the 49ers’ first contract proposal to Purdy is significantly lower than market expectations. “49ers playing hardball with Purdy is very on brand,” La Canfora wrote. “Starting your offers at $45M a year is something.”

This aligns with a recent statement from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who suggested on The Pat McAfee Show that Purdy’s next deal may not be as lucrative as many assume.

“I think Brock Purdy certainly could [get $50 million per year]. But that’s a question, if they get that deal done,” Schefter said. “Brock Purdy obviously is going to want to get a deal and the Niners would want to get a deal done. But the issue is he’s scheduled to make $5.1 million this season. He then could be tagged after next season for $41 million. He could be tagged the season after that for $51 million.”

Schefter further explained the financial predicament.

“You’re talking about $97-plus million over the next three years, which for most people would be incredible money. But not for a quarterback who’s waiting to get paid. The Niners have a bit of a cap issue, a cash issue. So they can’t put Brock Purdy necessarily where he might be. They can go to a certain level where they’d want to pay him. But it’s not going to be, I’d imagine, quite as high as most people think.”

Brock Purdy’s Market Value and Future Prospects

Purdy’s statistics over the past two seasons (8,144 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, a 104.5 passer rating, 467 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns—suggest he belongs among the league’s elite quarterbacks. Given these numbers, many expect him to be paid accordingly.

According to Spotrac, Purdy’s projected market value is $59.7 million per year. The total would place him just behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($60 million annually). However, the 49ers’ reported offer of $45 million annually would rank him only 12th in quarterback salaries. While this offer is significantly higher than his current earnings, it falls well below what top quarterbacks are receiving.

As negotiations continue, it will be seen whether the San Francisco 49ers will increase their offer or if Brock Purdy will be forced to bet on himself for a future payday. Either way, his contract saga will be one of the most closely watched storylines of the offseason.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers’ Reported Contract Proposal for Brock Purdy Raises Eyebrows

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x