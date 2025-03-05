49ers’ Reported Contract Proposal for Brock Purdy Raises Eyebrows

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s greatest bargains over the past two seasons. However, that is likely to change this offseason as the 25-year-old quarterback becomes eligible for a contract extension.

Purdy, a Pro Bowl signal-caller, has led the 49ers to a 23-13 record as a starter, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances and two NFC Championship Games. Currently, he is entering the final year of his $3.7 million rookie contract. As he prepares for an extension, many expect Purdy to secure a deal that places him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Despite this, reports indicate that San Francisco’s initial offer has been lower than anticipated, mirroring the tough stance they took with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last offseason.

49ers’ Lowball Offer Raises Eyebrows

According to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, the 49ers’ first contract proposal to Purdy is significantly lower than market expectations. “49ers playing hardball with Purdy is very on brand,” La Canfora wrote. “Starting your offers at $45M a year is something.”

This aligns with a recent statement from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who suggested on The Pat McAfee Show that Purdy’s next deal may not be as lucrative as many assume.

“I think Brock Purdy certainly could [get $50 million per year]. But that’s a question, if they get that deal done,” Schefter said. “Brock Purdy obviously is going to want to get a deal and the Niners would want to get a deal done. But the issue is he’s scheduled to make $5.1 million this season. He then could be tagged after next season for $41 million. He could be tagged the season after that for $51 million.”

Schefter further explained the financial predicament.

“You’re talking about $97-plus million over the next three years, which for most people would be incredible money. But not for a quarterback who’s waiting to get paid. The Niners have a bit of a cap issue, a cash issue. So they can’t put Brock Purdy necessarily where he might be. They can go to a certain level where they’d want to pay him. But it’s not going to be, I’d imagine, quite as high as most people think.”

Brock Purdy’s Market Value and Future Prospects

Purdy’s statistics over the past two seasons (8,144 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, a 104.5 passer rating, 467 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns—suggest he belongs among the league’s elite quarterbacks. Given these numbers, many expect him to be paid accordingly.

According to Spotrac, Purdy’s projected market value is $59.7 million per year. The total would place him just behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($60 million annually). However, the 49ers’ reported offer of $45 million annually would rank him only 12th in quarterback salaries. While this offer is significantly higher than his current earnings, it falls well below what top quarterbacks are receiving.

As negotiations continue, it will be seen whether the San Francisco 49ers will increase their offer or if Brock Purdy will be forced to bet on himself for a future payday. Either way, his contract saga will be one of the most closely watched storylines of the offseason.